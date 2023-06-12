Pep Guardiola makes crucial decision on long-term Manchester City future after UCL triumph: Reports

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to leave the newly-crowned European champions when his contract expires in 2025.

According to The Guardian, Guardiola has all but decided that he will be departing the Etihad when his contract is up in two years' time. The Spanish coach is fresh off leading the Cityzens to a monumental treble triumph.

The Spaniard signed a new deal with Manchester City last November, extending his stay with the Premier League champions for a further two years. He arrived at the Etihad in 2016 and has been a massive success.

Guardiola has won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups with City. He has become the first manager in history to win two trebles following his side's league title, European title, and FA Cup glory this campaign.

The report claims that the Spaniard was interested in heading to Italian football once he departed the Cityzens. However, he has reportedly had a change of mind and is now considering international football. He is yet to coach a national team and perhaps wants to take his exciting brand of football to the FIFA World Cup stage.

Guardiola has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich where he was also hugely successful. He is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest managers in football history.

Manchester City boss Guardiola turned down the opportunity to become Brazil manager

The Manchester City boss had unfinished business at the Etihad,

Guardiola has already been in the sights of a national team this year as he was targeted by Brazil. Selecao are looking to replace Tite who left his role as their manager following their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.

The Mirror reports that Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario sounded out the Spanish tactician's availability in conversations with his brother and agent Pere. However, the response he got was that the former Barca boss had unfinished business at the Etihad having just signed a new deal in November.

Brazil were favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar but came up short in the quarterfinals. They suffered a 4-2 defeat to Croatia on penalties after a 1-1 regulation-time draw.

This spelled the end of Tite's reign as Selecao manager and they have been searching for a replacement ever since. They are reportedly open to a foreign coach taking the reigns as they look to win their first World Cup since 2002 when the competition arrives in 2026.

