Pep Guardiola 'ready to urge' Manchester City star to pick Barcelona over Real Madrid - Reports

Pep Guardiola is ready to urge Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to pick Barcelona over Real Madrid if he decides to leave the Cityzens.

As reported by El Nacional, the Sky Blues boss would prefer to see his star striker join the Blaugrana instead of Los Blancos.

According to the Spanish outlet, Pep Guardiola will be the first to part ways with Manchester City if they are proven guilty of financial irregularities. The reigning Premier League champions have been charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola and several of the players could be heading to the exit door if the Cityzens are found guilty in the investigation. Erling Haaland is expected to be one of the first players on his way out of the Etihad if the allegations are proven.

According to the report, the Norway international might have a release clause in his deal that will come into effect in 2024. However, if the Cityzens are sanctioned, the release clause could be activated much earlier.

El Nacional claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona would both be interested in Erling Haaland if the Norwegian is available in the market. Haaland is allegedly likely to fancy a move to Real Madrid but Pep Guardiola will be pushing him to choose Barcelona over the Spanish capital club.

Haaland has been in devastating form for Manchester City following his £51.2 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The Norway international has scored 32 goals and provided four assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona consider surprise move for former Real Madrid star in the summer

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for former Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria this summer.

The Argentina international currently plays for Serie A giants Juventus, who were recently handed a 15-point ban after being found guilty in the Plusvalenza case.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Di Maria could be one of the major players to leave the Old Lady next summer with the club set to miss out on European football next season.

The former Real Madrid attacker made a move to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2022 summer transfer window. The World Cup winner has since made 19 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for the veteran winger as they look to bring in more quality in the wings to add to an already talented pool that includes Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.

