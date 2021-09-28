Ranking the 5 most iconic games of Pep Guardiola's managerial career

Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly the single most innovative and successful coach of the modern era. His expressive and passionate football has redefined the standard of success and beauty in the modern game, and has won him titles across Spain, Germany and England.

The modern day "super-coach," whilst associated with a style of winning based on intricate patterns of play, has worked to achieve a reputation paralleling greats like Johan Cruyff and Bill Shankly.

On that note, here are the five most iconic games of Pep Guardiola's managerial career.

#5 Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool | Premier League, 2017

The 2017-18 season saw Guardiola finally bring his attacking principles to fruition, as the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane ripped through a merciful Liverpool defense.

The two teams, who would go on to become definitive title rivals with memorable battles in the years to come, looked terribly mismatched. This was not in any small part due to Sadio Mane's red card for a brutal high foot on Ederson.

The comprehensive victory over a strong Liverpool team put the rest of the league on alert. It provided a glimpse of Manchester City's dominant season as they marched to their first Premier League crown under Pep Guardiola.

#4 Man City 6-0 Chelsea | Premier League, February 2019

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City foray was well into top gear as his side crushed a toothless Chelsea led by Maurizio Sarri.

After struggling to impose his fluid football at City in his first season, Guardiola proceeded to dominate the league with emphatic drubbings, scoring more than five goals on five occasions.

This February fixture was particularly memorable for the manner of ruthlessness on display against a misfiring Chelsea. Tormentor-in-chief Aguero bagged a hat-trick as a Sterling double and a Gundogan goal rounded out a comprehensive victory for Manchester City.

The reigning champions were pushed to the wire by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool but eventually retained their Premier League crown in 2018-19.

