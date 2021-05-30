Pep Guardiola talks about his tactics after Manchester City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended his tactics after his team lost the Champions League final to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Spaniard was criticized for fielding a highly attack-minded team in Manchester City's most important game in the club's history. Guardiola decided to leave out defensive midfielders like Rodri and Fernandinho against a Chelsea side who play on the counter-attack.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Pep Guardiola said he chose the system based on the quality of the players at his disposal. Guardiola said:

“I decided the decision, to have quality players. Gundogan played many years in this position. To have speed, to find the small players, the quality, the brilliant players, inside, in the middle and between the lines."

Manchester City instead went with a midfield three of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. Manchester City's starting XI was highly attacking in nature but was vulnerable to a counter-attack, which is exactly how Chelsea's goal came about.

1 - Pep Guardiola has lost his first cup final as Manchester City manager, with this loss only the second major cup final defeat of his managerial career (after the Copa del Rey in 2010-11). Unfamiliar. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/QFmbyoCtRi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City outplayed Chelsea in the second half

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City were the better team in the second half. However, the Citizens failed to convert their chances, handing Chelsea a 1-0 win in the Champions League final. Guardiola added:

“We were brilliant in the second half, we were brave and we could not convert the chances as they were so strong. The players were exceptional. We come back maybe one day again!

“I did what I thought was the best decision (on his team selection).”

Pep Guardiola guided Man City to their first ever Champions League final. However, a first-half goal from Kai Havertz was enough for Chelsea to win the Champions League for a second time in their history.

The defeat was a crushing blow for Manchester City. The club have been striving hard to lift the Champions League trophy. This was the closest they have come to lifting the grand prize. For Guardiola, this was the first time he has lost a Champions League final in his managerial career.

For Chelsea it was a night to remember. Roman Abramovich's decision to sack club legend Frank Lampard for Thomas Tuchel has proved to be a master-stroke. Chelsea managed to put their FA Cup final woes behind them and managed to win the Champions League for the first time since 2012.

