Pep Guardiola to Juventus a 'done deal', Manchester United prepare club-record bid for top Juve target and more Serie A news: 22 May 2019

Pep Guardiola could end up in Juventus soon

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Fabian Ruiz will stay at Napoli

The Spanish midfielder recently entered the spotlight after scoring twice and providing an assist during Napoli's 4-1 win over Inter last weekend.

Fabian Ruiz has been in impressive form since joining Napoli from Real Betis last summer, scoring seven times and setting up three goals in all competitions for the Italian outfit.

Ruiz's performances are sure to attract the interest of several European clubs.

However, his agent Rodolfo Orife has revealed that the player is happy at Napoli and will stay at the Serie A club.

“Fabian’s impact has been very positive.”

“We’re proud of what he’s doing, it gives us great satisfaction. It wasn’t difficult for him to adapt. The south of Spain is very similar to Naples, so he was able to adapt very well to his new adventure.

“Fabian’s versatility is one of the characteristics that make him important. If I had to say where I saw him best, I’d say in the middle, particularly in a line of three.

“We’re focused on Napoli, where he has a five-year contract. Fabian’s very happy about his international call-up because last time he wasn’t unlucky and was struck by a sudden illness, although it was nothing serious.

“It was a very high fever, which prevented him from playing.”

Pep Guardiola to Juventus 'done'

The Manchester City manager has been strongly linked with Juventus, following Massimiliano Allegri's imminent departure from the Serie A champions. Pep Guardiola previously denied the speculation, stating that he will remain at City next season.

Surprisingly, a new report from Italy suggests that the Spaniard's move to Juventus is done. The report states that Guardiola met Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Milan. It also says that the Manchester City manager will sign a four-year deal to manage the Old Lady.

Guardiola has won every possible domestic title with Manchester City, but has failed to win the Champions League. City have been threatened by a Champions League ban due to the club's Financial Fair Play case. The ban could also be a decisive factor for Guardiola's future at the Etihad.

Manchester United ready to bid €120 million for Joao Felix

The Portuguese sensation has been one of the hottest prospects in Europe this campaign, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in the Portuguese league, despite his young age.

The 19-year-old also stole the spotlight when he scored thrice against Frankfurt, becoming the youngest-ever player to score a hattrick in the Europa League. Juventus have been chasing the Benfica sensation for a while and have some advantage in the race due to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence.

However, Felix's massive €120 million release clause has been a major stumbling block for many of the suitors, including Juventus. Now, Manchester United appear to be the frontrunner due to the Red Devils' financial power. A report even states that United are serious about the transfer and are prepared to bid €120 million for the star.

Felix will become United's most expensive player if the transfer materializes, surpassing Paul Pogba's €105 million price-tag.