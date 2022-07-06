"Pep left because of an argument with the players" - Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell explains why Guardiola quit the club in 2012 

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell has claimed Pep Guardiola left the club due to a falling out with the players.

The legendary Blaugrana player became Barcelona B manager in 2007, before taking charge of the senior side a year later. Guardiola brought unrivaled success to the Catalonian giants during his time in charge at the club. He won three La Liga titles and two Champions League successes in his four years in charge.

Guardiola put a real emphasis on using talented, homegrown players such as Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquests. His Barca side is now generally regarded as one of the greatest teams in the history of club football.

His departure in 2012 was blamed on then-president Sandro Rosell, but during an interview with El Periódico, the businessman denied these claims. As per SPORT, Rosell claimed:

"It's not true. Both Guardiola and the players have explained it actively and passively. Pep left because of an argument with the players. Because of a problem in the locker room."

Rosell further added that he felt his time in charge of Barcelona was "the best in the club's history." He added:

"In titles of the sections, in money earned, in heritage created, in social function, in the Foundation, they are the best. They are data. You can say: 'I don't like Rosell, I can't stand it'. But the objective data of my management is published and audited on the official Barça website. I have never defended myself, but the figures are what they are."

He further commented:

"From 2010 to 2020, including the pandemic, the best years in the club's history took place."

Former Barcelona president unsure if he would have kept Lionel Messi

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Camp Nou last summer as arguably the greatest player to have ever played for the historic club.

Due to the club's dire financial situation, the legendary Argentine forward joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021, much to the dismay of Barca supporters.

During his interview with El Periódico, quoted by SPORT, Rosell was unclear as to whether or not he would have kept Messi at the club last summer. He proclaimed:

"Messi has been the best player in history. Obviously Barça, but also in football history. But Barça is above Messi. I don't know if I would have kept him. It is very difficult to decide what to do when you are president of the Barça. At Barça every day there is a bomb, a more complete decision than the day before."

