Persepolis vs Al Hilal prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Presepolis and Al Hilal square off at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.

This fixture is a repeat of their 2017 encounter when the sides met in the quarter-finals, but that was a two-legged affair. The Saudi outfit won 6-2 on aggregate and advanced into the semis.

Given they have home advantage once again and the clash is completed over a single leg, Leonardo Jardim's side will be hoping for a repeat.

Former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis is currently in a rich vein of form, scoring five times in the last four games, and will be relied upon to produce the goods once more.

However, it won't be easy against the resolute Persepolis outfit, who've conceded only five times in the competition across seven games.

Among the favorites for this year's prize, the Red Army have also been more lethal upfront, netting 15 goals in seven games. They are looking to erase their 2018 and 2020 final heartbreaks.

Persepolis vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head

The sides clashed in the Champions League four times in the 2017 calendar year.

Both of their group stage encounters finished with a share of the spoils, but Al Hilal won their semi-final clash 6-2 on aggregate.

Persepolis Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Al Hilal Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Persepolis vs Al Hilal Team News

Persepolis

The Red Army reported that Bozidar Radosevic picked up an injury during training and is doubtful.

Iranian winger Ali Shojaei took part in several of their group's training sessions and could make it to the bench on Saturday.

Injured: Bozidar Radosevic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Al Hilal

The Saudi Pro League holders might be without Saad Al Nasser.

The winger participated in the first part of their training session before returning to his rehab program. Despite the positive signs, this game might be too soon for him.

Al Hilal is bolstered by the return of prolific marksman Salem Al-Dawsari, though Yasser Al Shahrani is likely to miss out after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

Injured: Yasser Al Shahrani, Saad Al Nasser

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Persepolis vs Al Hilal Predicted XI

Presepolis (4-4-2): Hamed Lak; Siamak Nemati, Farshad Faraji, Jalal Hosseini, Saeid Aghaei; Omid Alishah, Reza Asadi, Milad Sarlak, Mehdi Torabi; Mehdi Abdi, Vahid Amiri.

Al Hilal (4-2-3-1): Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Mohammed Al-Breik, Jang Hyun-soo, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Khalifah Al-Dawsari; Salman Al-Faraj, Nasser Al-Dawsari; Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Salem Al-Dawsari; Bafétimbi Gomis.

Persepolis vs Al Hilal Prediction

It's a clash of two genuine Asian heavyweights, so form really goes out of the window ahead of this clash.

Persepolis are a well-oiled machine and incredibly tough to beat in cup competitions.

Al Hilal's home advantage could make life difficult for the visitors, but the Iranian outfit should prevail on penalties if the game ends all-square in normal time.

Prediction: Presepolis 2-2 (3-2 on penalties) Al Hilal

Edited by Peter P