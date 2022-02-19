Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Perth Glory on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this match.

Perth Glory are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and and have endured a dismal season so far. The Western Australian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Wellington Phoenix last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an impressive record against Perth Glory and have won 24 out of 46 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 12 victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brisbane Roar. Perth Glory were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-L

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Alex Parsons are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Perth Glory have struggled with their stop-start season and will need to build some momentum in the coming weeks. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to justify their potential this month.

Brisbane Roar also have several issues to address and will need to play out of their skins to move up the table. Both teams are on an even footing this season and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Brisbane Roar

