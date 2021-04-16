Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Perth Glory at the NIB Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The New Zealanders edged Western United to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous match and will be confident ahead of this encounter.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have also endured a difficult campaign. The Western Australian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Perth Glory last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 games out of a total of 43 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 16 victories against Perth Glory and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Oceanic sides took place last month and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Perth Glory were dismal on the night and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Advertisement

Luke De Vere is currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Perth Glory have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential this season. The home side does not have a good defensive record this year and will need to be more robust in this match.

With the likes of Tomer Hemed and Ulises Davila firing on all cylinders, Wellington Phoenix can be lethal on their day. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Also Read: Sydney FC vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21