Peru vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Peru are set to play Chile at The Estadio Nacional del Peru on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Peru come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Tite's Brazil. First-half goals from Flamengo forward Everton Ribeiro and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar ensured victory for Brazil.

Chile, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Reinaldo Rueda's Colombia in their most recent game. A first-half brace from Gremio attacker Miguel Borja and a second-half goal from Porto winger Luis Diaz sealed the deal for Colombia. Leon winger Jean Meneses scored the consolation goal for Chile.

Peru vs Chile Head-to-Head

In 83 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chile hold the clear advantage. They have won 46 games, lost 23 and drawn 14.

The two countries last faced each other last year, with Chile beating Peru 2-0. A first-half brace from Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal secured the win for Chile.

Peru form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Chile form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Peru vs Chile Team News

Peru

Peru manager Ricardo Gareca has named a strong squad. Boca Juniors centre-back Carlos Zambrano, Al-Hilal winger Andre Carrillo, Celta Vigo midfielder Renato Tapia and Internacional striker Paolo Guerrero have all been named. Benevento striker Gianluca Lapadula and Allianz Lima winger Jefferson Farfan provide experience in attack as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile

Chile, too, continue to rely on experience. Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Bologna centre-back Gary Medel, Flamengo right-back Mauricio Isla and the Inter Milan duo of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez all boast more than 100 caps for the senior side. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz is an veteran of the game too.

There could be potential debuts for Huachipato goalkeeper Gabriel Castellon and Audax Italiano midfielder Joaquin Montecinos. Atletico Mineiro attacker Eduardo Vargas misses out due to injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peru vs Chile Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Wilder Cartagena, Christofer Gonzales, Gianluca Lapadula

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Enzo Roco, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Jean Meneses, Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexis Sanchez

Peru vs Chile Prediction

Peru have named a strong squad. The likes of Paolo Guerrero and Gianluca Lapadula are highly experienced attackers who are capable of causing problems to the opposition defence. Renato Tapia is a defensively astute midfielder who should shield the backline well.

Chile, on the other hand, have the likes of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, considered to be among the best players in the world during their prime. Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been in excellent form at club level and will hope to reproduce that for Chile.

A close match is on the cards, but Chile should edge past Peru.

Prediction: Peru 0-2 Chile

