PFA Team of the Season so far | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are front-runners for the PFA Team of the Year

The 2019/20 Premier League season is just three months from its culmination and its winners are all but confirmed. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are on their way to end a thirty-year drought by winning their first-ever Premier League title of the modern era in what has been an unimaginable campaign.

It is obvious that the soon-to-be-announced PFA Team of the Year will be largely dominated by Liverpool players due to their breathtaking performances, however, it will be interesting to see which other players from the division join Klopp’s heroes. In this section, we will take a look at the 2019/20 Premier League season’s best individual performers, who could be included in the coveted PFA Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson has been rock solid for Sheffield United who are currently 7th in the division

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is a popular shout for the PFA Team of the Year, especially because of the Brazilian’s league-highest 10 clean-sheets and an unrivalled save percentage of 84.3. Remarkably, Alisson has managed those numbers in just 19 out of a possible 27 games. He has also just conceded 8 goals in the Premier League so far and also has an assist to his name.

However, Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson should still manage to eclipse Alisson for the goal-keeping position in the prestigious team. The 22-year-old is toe-to-toe with his illustrious counterpart, having 9 clean-sheets, one penalty stop and a save percentage of 75. Henderson’s heroics in goal is one of the key reasons they are soaring high in 7th place with an outside chance of securing Champions League football for next season. The Blades are just four points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Manchester United loanee is a sure-shot future England goal-keeper and could even find himself fighting David de Gea for the number one position at Old Trafford next season. His shot-stopping is excellent, passing brilliant and positional intelligence masterly. Whilst the snub could be extremely harsh on Alisson, what Dean Henderson has managed to achieve with Sheffield United is fairytale stuff.

