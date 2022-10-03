Phil Foden surpasses Lionel Messi with incredible record after hat-trick for Man City during derby win over Manchester United

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden surpassed Lionel Messi's incredible record following his latest goalscoring exploits. Foden scored an incredible hat-trick in the 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was his first treble at senior level for the club. Foden was in unstoppable form in the highest-scoring Manchester derby of all-time. He also surpassed the long-standing record held by Lionel Messi — the youngest player to score at least 50 goals under Pep Guardiola.

GOAL @goal Phil Foden is the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi Phil Foden is the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi 🌟 https://t.co/w74WuEKcUr

The Argentine star achieved the feat in 2009 at the age of 22 years and 162 days when Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona.

Foden, with his treble exploits, set a new record by surpassing the landmark number of goals under the Spanish manager at 22 years and 127 days yesterday.

The England international has made a meteoric rise since breaking into Manchester City's first team in the 2017-18 season. He now has 51 goals and 35 assists in 180 appearances for the club.

Manchester is blue 🏻 So grateful to have got my first hat-trick for City and in the derby too! Wow - what a feeling!Manchester is blue So grateful to have got my first hat-trick for City and in the derby too! Wow - what a feeling! Manchester is blue 👊🏻🔵 https://t.co/njIx5tQGdj

Messi enjoyed some of his best days under Guardiola between 2008 and 2012. netting 211 goals in 219 appearances while lifting 14 titles, including two Champions Leagues.

The 35-year-old also broke numerous records along the way, including the highest number of goals in a single campaign with 73 in 60 games during the 2011-12 season, Guardiola's last at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi finding form for PSG this season

After struggling to adapt to life in Paris following his transfer from Barcelona, Lionel Messi has been in superb form so far this season.

He has seven goals and eight assists in 12 appearances for PSG this season, including five goals and seven assists in nine league games.

5 goals

7 assists Lionel Messi in 9 Ligue 1 games for PSG this season:5 goals7 assists Lionel Messi in 9 Ligue 1 games for PSG this season:⚽️ 5 goals🎯 7 assists https://t.co/Q5jozKQNdq

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned to his best under Christophe Galtier, with the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe looking very dangerous.

His confidence on the pitch is higher than it has ever been for PSG and could be set for a big season. Messi's excellent form also holds him in good stead ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, which, at 35, could be his last.

