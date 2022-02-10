Philippe Coutinho rips Leeds apart as Brazilian star’s resurgence at Aston Villa continues

It’s no coincidence that Aston Villa haven’t lost a game since Philippe Coutinho’s arrival. The Lions signed the Brazilian on loan in January and he has so far given them an immediate spark.

In his debut, he inspired a comeback against Manchester United with a goal and an assist, and he has only gotten better and better since then.

The 29-year-old had a frustrating spell at Barcelona. He had to contend with niggling injuries during his time there and was even shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich. But the resurgent Coutinho has now begun to enjoy his football again.

The Brazilian was the star of the show during Aston Villa’s Premier League game against Leeds United on Wednesday. Although Steven Gerrard’s side didn’t win, he still made his mark.

Back to his best. Philippe Coutinho's game by numbers vs. Leeds:80% pass accuracy35 touches4 duels won3 ball recoveries2 assists (most)2 dribbles completed (most)2 shots2 chances created1 goalBack to his best. Philippe Coutinho's game by numbers vs. Leeds:80% pass accuracy35 touches4 duels won3 ball recoveries2 assists (most)2 dribbles completed (most)2 shots2 chances created1 goalBack to his best. 🙌 https://t.co/Jou28RN5ry

Philippe Coutinho stands out with a brilliant performance against Leeds

The former Liverpool midfielder was handed a starting berth for the second game running and he once again made sure his presence was felt.

Having fallen behind to an early goal from Daniel James, Coutinho leveled the score for Aston Villa after being set up by Matty Cash.

The Brazilian then turned provider after assisting Jacob Ramsey to make it 2-1 in favor of the Lions. The pair combined again for Villa’s third goal, with Coutinho setting up Ramsey to net his second of the game.

At 3-1, Gerrard’s side should’ve held on. But an onslaught from Leeds saw them fight back to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw, thanks to goals from James and Diego Llorente.

Despite surrendering their lead, Coutinho’s name was chanted by the Villa fans. It was his show and he completely ripped Leeds apart by being involved in all three of his side’s goals.

Coutinho nearing his best

Interestingly, Coutinho now has two assists in the Premier League – as many as Jack Grealish, whom Aston Villa sold to Manchester City for £100 million last summer.

The Brazilian star also has two goals to his name thus far and is an early candidate for the February Player of the Month award.

“It was vintage Philippe Coutinho," Gerrard said of the midfielder’s performance, as quoted by the Mirror. "He seems happy, we have given the stage to go and enjoy his football again.

“His vision and his awareness, if you don’t love watching that you should stop watching football," he added.

Philippe Coutinho’s four-year stay at Barcelona was a nightmare but the midfielder is on a resurgence now. It looks like Aston Villa will have no problem activating the £33 million buy option when his loan spell comes to an end.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee