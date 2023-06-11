PL club and Bayern Munich want to sign Barcelona star, La Liga club wants more than €80m for sale - Reports

Premier League club side Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona and Brazil international Raphinha this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are reportedly keen on straightening their attack ahead of next season, especially as they would be taking part in the 2023-24 Champions League competition.

Eddie Howe's team secured a top-four spot during the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign, after finishing fourth on 71 points.

As expected, Newcastle United would be handed a huge transfer war chest to strengthen their squad in a bid to be competitive on all fronts next season.

A couple of players have already been linked with the Magpies with one of them being Barcelona star Raphinha. The Brazilian has struggled to establish himself at Camp Nou, since making a switch last season.

Recall that Barca splashed a transfer fee in the region of £55 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old winger from Premier League club Leeds United last summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly keen on cashing in on the Brazilian after just one season at Camp Nou and could demand more than €80 million for the winger's signature.

As such, Newcastle United have emerged as one of the likely destinations for Raphinha, should the player be open to leaving Camp Nou after just one season.

However, the Magpies aren't expected to have a free run at Raphinha's signature this summer as they are set to face strong competition from German giants Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are also keen on adding Raphinha to their ranks this summer and could go toe-to-toe with Newcastle United this summer.

Recall that Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel had previously wanted the 26-year-old winger during his time at Chelsea last season, but the Blues failed in their attempt to land the Brazilian.

Now at Bayern Munich, Tuchel could be keen on reviving his interest on the Barca winger who he had first-hand knowledge of during his time in the Premier League.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| Tuchel is still monitoring Raphinha’s situation. Bayern Munich don’t rule out swap deals this summer. [#fcblive 🎖️| Tuchel is still monitoring Raphinha’s situation. Bayern Munich don’t rule out swap deals this summer. [ @Plettigoal 🚨🎖️| Tuchel is still monitoring Raphinha’s situation. Bayern Munich don’t rule out swap deals this summer. [@Plettigoal] #fcblive 🇧🇷 https://t.co/HaLUrnJpI9

It's left to be seen if Newcastle United or Bayern Munich will be able to convince Barcelona into letting go of Raphinha this summer.

How did Raphinha perform during his first season at Barcelona?

Despite heavy expectations on his shoulders prior to his move to Camp Nou last summer, the Brazilian winger didn't really have the best of seasons during the 2022-23 football campaign at Barca.

Raphinha relatively found himself playing second-fiddle to first-choice right-winger Ousmane Dembele. As such, he was often introduced from the bench by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona

50 matches

32 wins

10 goals

12 assists 🤙 Raphinha's first season50 matches32 wins10 goals12 assists 🤙 Raphinha's first season🔥 50 matches✅ 32 wins⚽ 10 goals🅰 12 assists https://t.co/c04TWyyciC

The 27-year-old winger, however, ended up scoring 10 goals and registering 12 assists in 50 appearances for the Blaugrana's last season, across all competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes