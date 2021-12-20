Five most fouled players in the English Premier League (EPL) this season

Having a player who can draw fouls from the opposition is a great advantage to have, especially if it can be weaponized in a physical league such as the English Premier League (EPL). They can earn their team match-winning penalties and free-kicks in dangerous positions, or they can help a side run down the clock as they look to see out a game.

Now, everyone knows that winning fouls is not a barometer for a player's overall ability. However, it does highlight a key set of skills such as dribbling, acceration and close control in tight areas. The players on this list have demonstrated all three in abundance so far this campaign.

EPL 2021-22: Most fouled players till date

#5 Bukayo Saka - 40

Since his breakout in the 2019-20 season, the young Gunner has established himself as one of Arsenal's most important attacking players under Mikel Arteta. Bukayo Saka is equally comfortable on either flank and has also been deployed further back, on the left-hand side of defense, in his career.

The Hale End graduate has also racked up three nutmegs this season, showing his eye for flair and skillful technique on the ball. Most importantly, he has three goals and four assists to his name, proving he has an end product to his game. At only 20 years of age, the young England star can only improve.

#4 Andros Townsend - 40

𝘌𝘍𝘊 𝘋𝘈𝘐𝘓𝘠 @EFCdaily_



[ 🚨| Andros Townsend has also undergone a scan on a suspected broken bone in his foot, which was also sustained in the defeat at Crystal Palace @ElBobble 🌕] 🚨| Andros Townsend has also undergone a scan on a suspected broken bone in his foot, which was also sustained in the defeat at Crystal Palace[@ElBobble 🌕] https://t.co/dXvglTVc0W

With three goals so far this season, Andros Townsend is experiencing a late career resurgence since moving to Goodison Park. This is backed up by his fouls drawn stats, which show he has already beaten his total for the 2019-20 campaign with only 16 games played.

However, the 30-year old's form has trailed off since the start of the season as Everton have struggled without big names such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While it is too early to say, they now fear being dragged into the bottom half of the table.

#3 Allan Saint-Maximin - 41

Saint-Maximin drawing a foul from Kalvin Phillips

It's no surprise to see Allan Saint-Maximin on this list. His flair and dribbling make him a real handful when he's running at an opponent and his quick feet always make drawing a foul likely. He's also dribbled past the most opposition players in the whole league this season.

The French winger is a fan favorite at St James' Park, as much down to his fan engagement on social media as his performances on the pitch. With three goals in 17 matches, he has already matched his tally for last season as he looks to save Newcastle from the drop.

#2 John McGinn - 44

McGinn's inclusion in 2nd place may be a surprise for some fans

The only non-winger to occupy a place on the list, John McGinn's inclusion may come as a surprise to some. The Scottish international is a deceptively good dribbler who, for the previous two seasons, has reached a successful dribble percentage of around 75%.

Playing as part of a double pivot or on the right side of Aston Villa's three-man midfield, McGinn draws his fouls bursting through the midfield line.

The 27-year-old is only the second player to return to the list from last season, with an impressive 94 fouls drawn across the 38 game campaign. This is a total he would expect to beat this term with over half of the season left to play.

#1 Wilfried Zaha - 61

Zaha returns to the list in 1st place

Number three on the list last year, Wilfried Zaha is currently leading the pack by a large margin. The winger has benefited from a reshuffle at Crystal Palace that has seen exciting youthful players brought in to compliment Zaha's style.

Patrick Viera's attacking 4-3-3 has allowed the team to play on the front foot and has given the talisman more creative freedom in the attacking third.

HLTCO @HLTCO How Mark Clattenburg can look at this and think it's anything other than a penalty is beyond me.



The leg comes out, it clearly impedes Zaha, it's a foul all day long.



How Mark Clattenburg can look at this and think it's anything other than a penalty is beyond me.The leg comes out, it clearly impedes Zaha, it's a foul all day long.https://t.co/JrV5wDVEyH

The former Manchester United player has also made a return of five goals and one assist for the south London side as they look to build upon a solid start to the campaign.

Also Read Article Continues below

*Data via FBref.com, accurate as of 19.12.21

Edited by Rohit Mishra