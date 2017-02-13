EPL 2016/17: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea, Player ratings

Chelsea lose the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

by Rahul Analysis 13 Feb 2017, 11:16 IST

Burley took the game to Chelsea and reaped the reward for a brave display

High-flying Chelsea were halted in their pursuit of the Premier League title by a brave Burnley side. The Clarets were outstanding in defence, not allowing Chelsea to play in their usual attacking flow.

Pedro gave the visitors the lead early on with a smart finish but Robbie Brady levelled the scores with a brilliant free-kick on his full debut for Burnley. Sean Dyche’s side held on from there to secure a vital point, while Chelsea can also be happy with the point in a tough match.

Burnley

Tom Heaton (6/10)

Barring a few tame efforts from the Chelsea attackers, the Burnley stopper didn’t have too much to do. He couldn’t do much to prevent Pedro’s effort from ending up in the back of the net.

Matthew Lowton (6.5/10)

The right-back stood tall against the likes of Hazard, Alonso and Pedro. He got up to support the attack as well and probably should have done better with his effort on Courtois’ goal in the first half.

Michael Keane (7/10)

The promising centre-half was handed a very tough task of keeping Diego Costa in check and he did his job superbly. He didn’t panic when Chelsea attacked and stood strong alongside Ben Mee.

Ben Mee (6/10)

Like Keane, Mee too had a good game in the centre of the Clarets defence, not allowing the visitors to get in behind them too many times.

Stephen Ward (6/10)

Ward had to keep a close eye on Pedro who was dazzling down the right-hand side in the first half but had a much easier task in the second. He sat deeper as the game progressed.

Ashley Westwood (6.5/10)

The former Aston Villa midfielder did well in the centre of the park alongside Barton to minimalize the influence of Kante and Matic. He received a booking in the second half for a foul on Hazard.

Joey Barton (7/10)

Barton provided the steel in the middle for Burnley

The controversial midfielder had an outstanding outing against a very difficult Chelsea side. He did extremely well to help break up play and prevented Chelsea from moving forward with ease.

Robbie Brady (7.5/10)

The Irishman scored on his home debut for the Clarets with a sweetly struck free-kick in the first half but was guilty of being well out of position when his side conceded the opening goal. He was substituted in the second half for Scott Arfield.

George Boyd (6/10)

The Scotsman had a relatively quiet game in attack but he worked his socks off to track back and support Lowton on the right flank. He almost operated as a right-wing back in the second half at times.

Ashley Barnes (5/10)

Barnes had to drop much deeper than he is used to but was quick to move forward and support Gray whenever Burnley got the ball in Chelsea’s half. Like all of his team-mates, Barnes also put in a tireless shift to help gain a vital point at home.

Andre Gray (7/10)

Despite not getting on the scoresheet or even having a shot on goal, Gray had a fantastic game. He was often left isolated up front but it didn’t stop him from chasing down every ball that was played forward.

Substitutes

Scott Arfield (5/10)

Arfield came on early in the second half for Brady with a specific task of assisting his defenders in stop the Chelsea attack.

Sam Vokes (N/A)

The striker came on in late in the game for Gray to provide fresh legs as Burnley looked to see out the game.