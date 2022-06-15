Player of the Season winners in the top 6 Premier League clubs (2021-22)

Playing for one of the biggest football clubs in the Premier League comes with a lot of pressure and expectations. Fans want nothing but the best performances from such players week in, week out.

At the end of every campaign, clubs recognize the most outstanding players in their ranks with the 'Player of the Season' award.

The 'Player of the Season' award is decided by fans via online voting. It is usually given to a player adjudged to have had the best performance for the club during the course of the entire season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the winners of this award for the 2021-22 season among the top six Premier League clubs.

#6 Manchester United - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show his prowess as a striker

The 2021-22 season won't go down as a memorable one for fans of Manchester United. It was another one without a trophy for the Red Devils. They also recorded their lowest points ever in the league (58) and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League and were ousted from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and replaced by interim coach Ralf Rangnick. Yet, there was little or no improvement from the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, the club's misfortune didn't stop Cristiano Ronaldo from being the player he is. The 37-year-old, who returned for a second spell at Old Trafford, carried the team on his back, especially with his goals.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Most Premier League POTM awards

Most Man United POTM awards

Man United’s Player of the Year

Man United’s top scorer

Man United’s Goal of the Season

Included in Premier League Team of the Year 'Finished' Cristiano Ronaldo this season:Most Premier League POTM awardsMost Man United POTM awardsMan United’s Player of the YearMan United’s top scorerMan United’s Goal of the SeasonIncluded in Premier League Team of the Year 'Finished' Cristiano Ronaldo this season:🏆 Most Premier League POTM awards🏆 Most Man United POTM awards🏆 Man United’s Player of the Year⚽️ Man United’s top scorer⚽️ Man United’s Goal of the Season👤 Included in Premier League Team of the Year https://t.co/WW71uCFYh3

Ronaldo was United's best player in the recently concluded season. He registered 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions, emerging as the club's highest goal-scorer domestically and in Europe.

He won several games for Manchester United with his goals. Two of his stand-out performances were hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City in the Premier League. One of his goals against the former also won the club's 'Goal of the Season'.

The Portuguese has now won the Manchester United 'Player of the Season' award, popularly known as the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year', a joint-record four times (2004, 2007, 2008, 2022).

#5 Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka was named Arsenal's 'Player of the Season' for 2021-22 on June 8. The 21-year-old England forward had a fair campaign. Although Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League, his impact on the team's success was visible.

He scored 12 goals and gave seven assists in 43 appearances across competitions. Saka beat the likes of Emile Smith Rowe to win the award. He had a vote percentage of 58%. The Arsenal forward was also nominated for the 'PFA Young Player of the Year' award.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87 🏿



Thank you to all my Gooners for your constant support this year, this one is for you 🫶 I’m so proud to win the @arsenal Player of The Season award again !Thank you to all my Gooners for your constant support this year, this one is for you 🫶 I’m so proud to win the @arsenal Player of The Season award again ! 🙏🏿Thank you to all my Gooners for your constant support this year, this one is for you 🫶 https://t.co/CGm3mdfpBd

Saka became the first Arsenal player since Thierry Henry to win the award in consecutive seasons, having also won it in the 2020-21 season.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur - Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min enjoyed a good season with the Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur qualified for next season's Champions League at the expense of London rivals Arsenal. Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League, two points above Arsenal, who finished fifth.

The two personnel who played a key role in this success are coach Antonio Conte and forward Son Heung-min. Conte brought his philosophy to the team and changed their fortunes around.

Son, on the other hand, contributed to this success with his all-round performance. The South Korean scored 23 goals in 35 league appearances in 2021-22, winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

Unfortunately, he was omitted from the Premier League 'Team of the Season' and the PFA's 'Team of the Season'. However, Son was recognized by his club for his outstanding performances with the 'Player of the Season' award.

#3 Chelsea - Mason Mount

Mason Mount

The 2021-22 season was a topsy-turvy experience for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's side began in top form, but as the season progressed, their momentum took a decline.

Chelsea were able to win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. They also lost two domestic trophies - losing the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup on penalties to Liverpool.

Mason Mount was the Blues' standout 'Player of the Season'. The young attacking midfielder beat veteran defender Thiago Silva to the award. Mount played 53 games in total, registering 13 goals and 16 assists.

He became the youngest Chelsea player to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a single league season. His lowest point of the season was missing the decisive penalty that crowned Liverpool the FA Cup champions.

The 23-year-old has now won the award in consecutive seasons (2020-21, 2021-22).

#2 Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool were, by far, the most impressive team in England last campaign. The Reds were on the verge of winning a historic quadruple. Eventually, they settled for a domestic double (FA Cup and Carabao Cup), having lost the the league and Champions League to Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively.

Mohamed Salah played a huge role for Jurgen Klopp's side during the season. The Egyptian finished the season as Liverpool's highest goalscorer. He scored 31 goals and provided 15 assists in 51 appearances across competitions.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Liverpool Player of the Season

PFA Player of the Year

FWA Footballer of the Year

Golden Boot

Playmaker Award

Goal of the Season



An 𝙪𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 player, Mohamed Salah in 2021/22:Liverpool Player of the SeasonPFA Player of the YearFWA Footballer of the YearGolden BootPlaymaker AwardGoal of the SeasonAn 𝙪𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 player, @MoSalah Mohamed Salah in 2021/22:✅ Liverpool Player of the Season✅ PFA Player of the Year✅ FWA Footballer of the Year✅ Golden Boot✅ Playmaker Award✅ Goal of the SeasonAn 𝙪𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 player, @MoSalah 👏 https://t.co/0w8sgbuVLq

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot, the PFA Player of the Year, and FWA Player of the Year. His goals and assists were instrumental in Liverpool's success.

Little wonder then that the fans voted him the club's best player of the season for the second consecutive time. Salah has now won the award thrice (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22).

#1 Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne beat teammates Bernando Silva and Riyad Mahrez to win his fourth Manchester City 'Player of the Year' award. De Bruyne played a vital role for City, who claimed a third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

He was also the team's driving force, helping them get to the semi-finals of the Champions League. De Bruyne registered 19 goals and 14 assists across 45 games this season. The 30-year-old was also nominated for the Premier League's 'Player of the Season'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far