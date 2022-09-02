Player who rejected Tottenham was pushing for Chelsea move on deadline day - Reports 

As per journalist Rudy Galetti, reported Tottenham Hotspur target Memphis Depay pushed for a move to Chelsea on Deadline Day (September 1). However, the Blues were not interested in signing the Barcelona man this summer.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departed Stamford Bridge this summer to return to Inter Milan (on loan), and RB Leipzig, respectively. Hence, Thomas Tuchel's side were, hence, in the market for a striker this transfer window.

While they did speak with Depay's representatives, Chelsea were unwilling to match the forward's wage demands of €8 million per year.

The Blues ended up signing another Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £10 million with Marcos Alonso going the other way as part of the deal.

As per SPORT, Tottenham were interested in signing Depay earlier in the window. While they didn't make an official proposal, they spoke to the Dutchman's representatives and Barcelona.

However, the striker rejected a move in favor of waiting for other opportunities.

The former Manchester United man eventually announced that he will be staying at Barcelona for at least another season.

I have decided to stay at Barça ! Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. 💙❤️ #ViscaBarca

Depay joined the Spanish side from Olympique Lyon last summer and made 38 appearances across all competitions, contributing 13 goals and two assists.

However, he is yet to make an appearance in three matches this season, with Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati being preferred by manager Xavi.

With the FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place later this year, Depay will hope to get more playing time for his club in order to be in shape for the Netherlands.

Chelsea and Tottenham's signings this summer transfer window

Tottenham began making their signings quite early in the transfer window, securing left-back Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan on May 31.

They then signed goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer, along with midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion. Tottenham also signed forward Richarlison from Everton and defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona (on loan).

Spurs then signed full-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. They also signed another full-back, Destiny Udogie, from Udinese, but he will stay at the Italian club on loan this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, started their transfer business this season by buying winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. The Blues then brought in defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

They then signed goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire FC and left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Chelsea completed their signings this summer with defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, striker Aubameyang from Barcelona and defender Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

Tottenham currently sit third in the table and will next face Fulham at home on September 3. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 10th in the table and will next face West Ham United at home on September 3.

