Players will travel to Qatar in November to participate in the biggest football extravaganza on earth - the FIFA World Cup. The competition begins on 20 November, and the final will be played on 18 December.

This will be the first time the competition takes place during a domestic season and it will be interesting to see its repercussions on club football.

Each tournament that consists of groups tends to have one group of death. Group H is arguably this World Cup's version of that. It consists of Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea, with all four teams having an even chance of getting into the knockout stage.

We look at the most capped player for each team in the group that is likely to travel to Qatar this month.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - 191 caps

It's no surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo is the most capped player for Portugal. He is also their top scorer with more than 100 goals and also won the Euros with the team in 2016.

There is no doubt that Ronaldo, alongside Lionel Messi, is one of the greatest players to have played the game. Despite his brilliance, this will likely be Ronaldo's last World Cup as the leading man for Portugal.

The current season has not gone as expected for Ronaldo, and under manager Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United tend to play better when the Portuguese is on the bench.

Despite his issues, at club level, Ronaldo is guaranteed to start for Portugal and will be the focal point for the team. Can Ronaldo turn on the magic for one final World Cup? Fans don't have to wait too long to find out.

#2 André Ayew - Ghana - 107 caps

André Ayew will be Ghana's most experienced player in Qatar this month. Asamoah Gyan tried to get himself fit for the World Cup but there is little chance that he will travel to Qatar as a squad member.

Ayew has had an exciting career that began with a lengthy spell at Marseille before a few seasons at various Premier League clubs. He currently plays for Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League and has been in top form for the team.

Ghana are an exciting squad and have even convinced players like Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams to change nationalities. The side also find themselves in the same group as Uruguay, and there is plenty of history between the two teams. Ayew will likely play on the wings for Ghana.

#3 Diego Godin - Uruguay - 159 caps

Diego Godin is the leader of an experienced core of Uruguayan players that includes Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera, and others. Godin won the Copa America with Uruguay in 2011 and spent nine years at Atletico Madrid, winning most of the trophies available to him.

He currently plays for Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina, for whom he signed earlier this year.

Godin has never had pace or been agile but he is a very smart centre-back and always tends to be in the right position. There was a period four to five years ago during which he was one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Godin's leadership and intelligence will still be key for Uruguay in Qatar and this is likely to be his final appearance for the national team.

#4 Son Heung-min - South Korea - 104 caps

Son Heung-min is South Korea's shining light, and fingers are crossed that he is fit in time for the World Cup after he sustained an eye fracture recently. Everyone remembers Son's display at the last World Cup, and he has continued to be a brilliant player at both club and national level for the last four years.

As is the case with any Tottenham Hotspur player, there are no trophies to show for his talent.

South Korea have some exciting players within their ranks heading into the World Cup, including centre-back Kim Min-jae, who is excelling at Napoli.

Every game within this group will be a struggle for each team because anyone can win. South Korea are a solid outfit but Son is as important to his time as Messi or Ronaldo are for their respective nations, and his availability will be key to any potential success.

