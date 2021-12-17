Players with most chances created in the Premier League in the last 5 calendar years 

The Premier League is the most widely followed football league in the world. Being one of the most premium club football competitions on the planet, the Premier League has been home to some of the greatest players to have graced the game.

The Premier League has always featured elite playmakers

There has been no shortage of world-class playmakers in the Premier League. The exciting brand of football that's played in the English top division requires players to be quick on their feet and value efficiency over finesse.

Even today, the Premier League has a long list of gifted playmakers who make cutting open defences look easy. Thanks to how the modern game has evolved, playmakers are no longer limited to midfield. Different teams use different systems and varied philosophies and it's quite simply an exciting time to be a football fan.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the players with the most chances created in the Premier League in the last five calendar years.

#5 2017 - Mesut Ozil (114 chances created)

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

During his prime years at Arsenal, Mesut Ozil was simply unplayable. He possessed incredible vision and was one of the most technically blessed players in all of Europe. He could carve chances out of nowhere and produce passes other players would fail to even think up.

He was followed closely by Eriksen, who created 114 chances in 2017. Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur were improving rapidly and they hit their peak as they reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season. Danish international Christian Eriksen was the creator-in-chief of Spurs during that period.

Eriksen and Ozil were very similar in how calm they seemed on a football pitch. It always looked like they had plenty of time on the ball and he could nonchalantly play defence splitting passes.

In 2017, Kevin De Bruyne was still establishing himself as one of the finest playmakers on the continent and he created a whopping 110 chances that year. De Bruyne's exploits were crucial as Manchester City won the Premier League title in the 2017-18 season.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl 📆 On this day in 2017, Mesut Ozil scored this goal against Newcastle. 👏 📆 On this day in 2017, Mesut Ozil scored this goal against Newcastle. 👏 https://t.co/u8YkaNXqNn

#4 2018 - Eden Hazard (101 chances created)

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

It's hard for Premier League fans to stomach the fact that Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid hasn't really worked out. The Belgian international was sensational in the Premier League for Chelsea and was a nightmare to defend against.

He relentlessly made marauding runs down the left flank and was the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi that we had seen in the Premier League in recent times. Hazard created a whopping 101 chances in 2018.

He was voted PFA Fans' Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Harry @ChelseaHarry_ Most MOTMs in the Premier League seasons from 2014-19:



2014/15: Eden Hazard.

2015/16: Riyad Mahrez.

2016/17: Eden Hazard.

2017/18: Eden Hazard.

2018/19: Eden Hazard.



Not bad for someone that’s “overrated”. Most MOTMs in the Premier League seasons from 2014-19:2014/15: Eden Hazard.2015/16: Riyad Mahrez.2016/17: Eden Hazard.2017/18: Eden Hazard.2018/19: Eden Hazard.Not bad for someone that’s “overrated”. https://t.co/eRNK2okMUj

