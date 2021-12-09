"Players have done everything they could" – Joan Laporta urges Barcelona to "row in the same direction" after Champions League exit

Barcelona are officially out of the 2021-22 Champions League tournament after failing to beat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena yesterday.

The Blaugrana suffered a 3-0 defeat which ensured they failed to progress into the knockout phase of the competition for the first time in two decades.

Following the setback, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has urged the club to remain united, noting that the players have given their all to help the team.

The Spaniard admitted there was a sad mood around the club right now but called on everyone to continue working to turn the situation around.

Laporta was quoted as saying:

"Now, more than ever, we all have to row in the same direction, the players have done everything they could and more.

"It could not be, we are sad and we have to look forward to continuing to work and continue reversing the difficult sporting and economic situation."

Newly appointed manager Xavi Hernandez will be disappointed with Barcelona's exit from the Champions League. The tactician managed to raise the level of the team a bit but it wasn't enough to make up for their poor start to the campaign.

Asked whether he had spoken with the former Blaugrana midfielder following the loss to Bayern Munich, Joan Laporta responded:

"I will do it on the plane and now we have to be calm."

Barcelona have been relegated to the Europa League this season after finishing third in their Champions League group with seven points from six games.

While that is a huge fall for the Catalan giants considering their reputation, it could end up being a blessing in disguise.

The Camp Nou outfit are enduring a torrid run in La Liga, with a Champions League spot for next season looking out of reach.

If they manage to win the Europa League, they'll get an automatic slot to take part in the UCL next term.

What next for Barcelona?

Barcelona will return to La Liga action this weekend following the conclusion of the Champions League group phase. The club are scheduled to face Osasuna away from home in their 15th league fixture of the season.

As it stands, Barca occupy seventh position in the Liga table with 23 points. That is a massive 16 points behind their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who currently lead the title race with 39 points.

Xavi's men have one outstanding fixture, though.

