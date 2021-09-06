Top 10 players who have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the best players to have ever competed in football.

While Messi has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or six times, Ronaldo has won it on five occasions. With both players excelling at both the club and international level, the competition between them has always been productive and healthy.

The two men share over 1500 goals between them and fans have been privileged to witness the two greats in action.

However, the same cannot be said about their competitors. Not too many players have gotten the chance to measure themselves alongside these two legends.

It also has to be said that among those who did, some played a significant role in helping Messi and Ronaldo become the greats that they are today.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the fortunate ones to have played with both Messi and Ronaldo:

#10 Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from Inter Milan during the 2021-22 summer transfer window. With Messi also having signed with the Parisiens this season, Hakimi can add the Argentine superstar to the list of legendary names he's played with. Both men will be a lethal threat from the right side.

🌟22 Year Old @AchrafHakimi has already played with some of the Biggest Names in World Football⚽️👑



He’s the only player to have played with Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe and Haaland🥵 pic.twitter.com/gE41ESZWjt — Sahil (@Criminal__x) September 1, 2021

The Moroccan right back is a graduate of La Fabrica, Real Madrid's famous youth academy. While Hakimi spent the majority of his time on loan at different clubs, he played for Los Blancos during the 2017-18 season. During this period, he was lucky enough to play with Ronaldo as well.

#9 Keylor Navas

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is widely known for his memorable and successful stint at Real Madrid. He was part of Los Blancos squad that won three consecutive Champions League titles between 2015-16 and 2017-18. His five-year spell at Madrid also allowed him to spend a considerable amount of time with Ronaldo.

🗣 Keylor Navas (PSG): ”All the players in the national team they ask me, “how is Messi? Can you bring us a signed shirt?” It’s unbelievable.” 😂



Goat effect 👑⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qHpPZ0outx — mx (SUSPENDED) (@MessiMX30i) August 26, 2021

Navas joined Paris Saint Germain for the 2019-20 season and has played for them ever since. With Messi's transfer to PSG this season, the Costa Rican will be blessed to play alongside the great Argentine. Surely, he couldn't have dreamt of a better career!

#8 Miralem Pjanic

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic was an integral part of Juventus as the former Lyon man spent four seasons with the Italian giants from 2016 to 2020. During this time, he witnessed first-hand Ronaldo playing for the Old Lady.

In the summer of 2020, Pjanic signed for Barcelona. And although he didn't get many games under his belt, he was one of the fortunate ones to have played with Messi. The 31-year-old joined Besiktas on loan this summer due to a lack of game time at Barcelona.

