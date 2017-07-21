5 Premier League players who will look to prove their critics wrong next season

Players who endured disappointing campaigns last season will look to change their fortunes around.

A host of Premier League players will have intentions of coming back strong next season.

Football is a game that very often involves silencing people who are confident in venting their judgements early. Players often thrive on proving their mettle and doing the same to show the world their true abilities. Those who fail to do so often fade away and go down as forgotten figures in the game or at the club itself.

Much like any other season, a lot of players were criticised for not living upto their level and hype, be it after the club spent a big transfer fee or after failing to do as well as most would expect them to. With the new Premier League campaign now on the horizon, these players will be handed the golden opportunity to prove doubters wrong and get their careers back on track.

We run the rule over Premier League stars who will be desperate to prove their critics wrong next season.

#5 Jordon Ibe

Jordon Ibe’s sale to Bournemouth came as a real surprise to Liverpool fans, who were expecting the youngster to become a star for them in the future. The move though, didn’t turn out to be too good.

Ibe could make only 13 starts in the Premier League, as the Cherries finished ninth in the table. He couldn’t find the back of the net even once and despite showing only brief sparks, nothing could substantiate into fire. Eddie Howe’s men shelled out a record £15 million for him, but it could never work out.

The new season will allow the 21-year-old to make a fresh start to things and he will look to prove that he still can live up to the hype that surrounded him as recent as last season.