5 highly-rated youngsters who could move this summer

Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe features on the list of talented youngsters who could change clubs this summer.

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 15:12 IST

Max Meyer could soon be donning the white of Tottenham

For every football fan, the transfer rumour mill is all which enables them to function outside the normal season and this summer has thrown up whispers as intriguing as ever. Most remarkably of all though, such stories have unfolded even though the transfer window hasn’t officially opened yet.

Despite this, we have already seen the likes of Manchester Clubs and Liverpool commence business, in an attempt to strengthen their respective teams ahead of what is sure to be the most competitive Premier League season yet.

As with every transfer season, it is the young and promising who are dominating the headlines and a certain handful of individuals are supposedly on their way to Paris, London, Madrid and Turin all at once. Here’s a look at five very highly-rated youngsters in particular who are on the radars of some big sides and are consequently destined to put pen to paper with a new club this summer.

#5 Max Meyer

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Schalke wonder boy Max Meyer to bolster their ever-impressive midfield armoury. It is reported by The Guardian, that Meyer could depart the German club for as little as £17.5 million, after he rejected the chance to renew his existing contract which will expire at the end of next season. Consequently, Schalke will be looking to offload the 21-year-old now to avoid letting him go on a free this time next year.

It's fair to say that the 2016/17 season wasn't among Meyer's best, given that the German winger scored just one goal and managed just one assist in 27 league matches. In seasons gone by however, Meyer has appeared capable and reliable for the Bundesliga side and has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool too now that Schalke are willing to sell.

That said, North London seems the most probable destination and this more recent rumour has emerged as one of the most likely to come to fruition.