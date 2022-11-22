3 goalkeepers Chelsea could sign to replace Edouard Mendy 

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy is currently experiencing a difficult 2022-23 football campaign for both club and country. His poor start to the season for the Blues saw him lose his number one spot to Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mendy has kept just one clean sheet in Chelsea's opening 11 games across competitions so far this season, conceding 10 goals in the process.

The arrival of Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge saw Mendy relegated to the bench for the first time in his Chelsea career since joining in 2020. Potter has since opted for Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in most games for the Blues this season. The world's most-expensive shot-stopper has also grabbed the opportunity presented to him and has looked reborn.

With Mendy's form looking unconvincing recently, there could be a possibility of Chelsea exploring the market for a new goalkeeper. As such, this article will look at three suitable replacements for the underperforming Senegalese goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is currently one of the newest faces to spring up in Europe following his brilliant performances in goal with Portuguese outfit Porto. The Portuguese shot-stopper's brilliance also earned him a call-up for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will have to compete with the likes of Rui Patricio and Jose Sa for a starting spot.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper could be an ideal option for Chelsea to strengthen their goalkeeping department next season, should Mendy depart. Costa, who is 6ft 4inches, commands a huge physical presence which is a necessary quality for modern day goalkeepers. He also possesses excellent ball-playing ability, something that Mendy lacks in his game.

The Portuguese shot-stopper kept nine clean sheets in 19 games across competitions for Porto prior to joining his national side for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the Blues will have to shell out a lot of money to bring in the promising shot-stopper. As per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old also signed a new long-term contract with Porto until 2027 which has a release clause of approximately £65 million.

#2 Jordan Pickford

Pickford is currently linked with Chelsea

Jordan Pickford is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, despite playing for a team outside the top six. The English shot-stopper has continuously proved that he is an elite goalkeeper at international level with England and can go shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

While Pickford may not be the biggest shot-stopper in terms of size, he makes up for it with his amazing reflexes and ball distribution ability. The 28-year-old was instrumental in England reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Also Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper to. One of the goalkeepers Chelsea are looking at is the England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It is also widely reported that the current Everton goalkeeper is currently on the Blues' list of possible transfer targets. They will be keeping a close eye on his performances with England at the ongoing World Cup.

#1 Robert Sánchez

Another suitable option for Chelsea to sign in to in the summer to replace Mendy is Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Robert Sanchez. The Spain international is currently among a list of highly rated goalkeepers in the Premier League, despite not playing for a Big-Six Premier League team.

Since making his Premier League debut in November 2020, Sanchez has continued to get better in between the sticks for the Seagulls.

Graham Potter is interested in goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

One of his major attributes, which could be a huge bonus for the Blues, is his ball distribution ability. Sanchez is a modern sweeper goalkeeper who gives his defense a lot of confidence, especially playing from the back.

His relationship with Chelsea head coach Potter could also be a deciding factor in convincing him to make the switch to west London. Recall that the duo worked together at Brighton, with Potter handing Sanchez his Premier League debut during a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2020.

Sanchez has kept four clean sheets in 14 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season. He was also called up to Spain for the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Transfermarkt currently values him at around £28 million.

