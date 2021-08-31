Poland vs Albania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Poland are set to face Albania at the PGE Narodowy on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Poland come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Janne Andersson's Sweden in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2020. A brace from RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg and a goal from Krasnodar winger Viktor Claesson sealed the deal for Sweden. A second-half brace from Bayern Munich's superstar striker Robert Lewandowski proved to be a mere consolation for Poland.

Albania, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Jaroslav Silhavy's the Czech Republic in a friendly fixture. Goals from Bayer Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick, Slavia Prague midfielder Lukas Masopust and Sparta Prague centre-back Ondrej Celustka sealed the deal for the Czech Republic. Konyaspor forward Sokol Cikalleshi scored the consolation goal for Albania.

Poland vs Albania Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Poland hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost one and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008, with Poland beating Albania 1-0, courtesy of a goal from forward Maciej Zurawski.

Poland form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Albania form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Poland vs Albania Team News

Poland

Poland manager Paulo Sousa has named a strong squad. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder, Napoli attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski and star striker Robert Lewandowski have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Roma midfielder Nicola Zalewski and New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, Pogon Szczecin midfielder Kacper Kozlowski and Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek all miss out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Albania

Meanwhile, Albania have included the Lazio duo of Thomas Strakosha and Elseid Hysaj, Espanyol midfielder Keidi Bare, Atalanta centre-back Berat Djimsiti and Southampton striker Armando Broja in the squad. Lokomotiva midfielder Enis Cokaj and Legia Warsaw striker Ernest Muci could both earn their first caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Albania Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz, Tomasz Kedziora, Jakub Moder, Karol Linetty, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski

Albania Predicted XI (3-5-2): Etrit Berisha, Ardian Ismajli, Berat Djimsiti, Marash Kumbulla, Elseid Hysaj, Amir Abrashi, Keidi Bare, Ylber Ramadani, Lorenc Trashi, Rey Manaj, Armando Broja

Poland vs Albania Prediction

Poland boast the best striker in world football in the form of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year old has been a talismanic presence for both club and country for some time now. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is also a dangerous player and can cause big problems.

Albania, on the other hand, have experience in the form of Elseid Hysaj and Etrit Berisha. Centre-back Marash Kumbulla and striker Armando Broja are highly-rated talents, and will be hoping to make an impact.

Poland should be able to win here.

Prediction: Poland 2-0 Albania

Edited by Abhinav Anand