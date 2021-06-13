Poland vs Slovakia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 9 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another group of games during the week as Poland take on Slovakia in a Group E clash at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday. Both teams face a stern challenge in the Euros and will be desperate for a victory in this match.

Poland have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past year and will need to resolve a few issues ahead of the tournament. The Poles also have a depleted squad and will need to make the most of the resources at their disposal at Euro 2020.

Slovakia, on the other hand, can punch above their weight on their day and will have to work hard against the likes of Poland, Sweden, and Spain. The likes of Marek Hamsik and Ondrej Duda are lethal at their best and will have to step up for the away side this week.

It's a little bit bonkers that if England top their group, they'll likely play one of France, Germany or Portugal in the Round of 16...



But if they come second, they'll likely play Slovakia/Sweden/Poland.#EURO2020 #ENGCRO — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) June 13, 2021

Poland vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

Slovakia have a good record against Poland and have won four out of eight matches played between the two teams. Poland have managed three victories against Slovakia and will look to level the playing field in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2013 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Slovakia. Poland have improved in recent years and will want to prove a point in this match.

Poland form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Slovakia form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Poland vs Slovakia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Poland need to win this game

Poland and Slovakia have never played against each other in either the European Championship or the FIFA World Cup. This is the first meeting between the two European outfits and both teams will want to get their official head-to-head record off to a positive start.

Robert Lewandowski is the best player on the pitch in this fixture by a fair distance and has enjoyed an excellent season with Bayern Munich. With an astonishing 41 goals in the Bundesliga, the Poland international broke Gerd Muller's long-standing record and is currently in the form of his life.

RECORD-BREAKER!



Bayern's Robert Lewandowski beats Gerd Müller's all-time Bundesliga goal tally for a single season with his 4⃣1⃣st of the campaign. 👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/NpIiz10ch5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2021

Poland have a surprisingly impressive record at the Euros and have lost only one of their last eight matches at the Euros. The Poles have not been at their best in recent months, however, and have conceded 12 goals in their last seven games.

Slovakia veteran Marek Hamsik is one of only three players to have represented his country in every match that they have played in major tournaments. With Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica not in the squad for Euro 2020, Hamsik is set to break this appearance record against Poland.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi