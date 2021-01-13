Porto vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto invite Benfica to the Estádio do Dragão in their Portuguese Primeira Liga showdown on Friday night.

The high-profile fixture promises to be an exciting game of football in which some of the very best players in the Portuguese league will be in action.

Benfica are tied with the hosts, having garnered 31 points from 13 games. They are third in the standings, just behind Porto on goal difference.

Porto vs Benfica Head-to-Head

This will the 246th edition of O Clássico. In their previous 245 meetings across all competitions, the Dragões have enjoyed a slight advantage over their arch-rivals.

They have 97 wins to their name, while the Eagles have picked up 88 wins in the fixture. A total of 60 matches in this intriguing contest have ended in draws.

Their last eight meetings have produced conclusive results, with six going Porto's way and Benfica having managed two wins.

These sides last met in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira final in December, where the hosts recorded a commanding 2-0 win.

Porto form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Benfica form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-W-L

Porto vs Benfica Team News

Porto

Chancel Mbemba was injured in the Supercup final against Benfica and is yet to return to full fitness.

Sérgio Conceição is expected to be without the services of Chancel Mbemba, Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano, on account of their respective injuries.

Carraça, Manafa and Fabio Vieira all tested positive for COVID-19 last week and remain in isolation. Goalkeeper Cláudio Ramos has been out of action due to the virus for over 10 days and his involvement remains in doubt.

🎙 @CoachConceicao: "Os jogadores que estão em casa com Covid-19 são acompanhados quase de hora a hora, para que quando regressarem estejam o mais próximo possível da forma ideal para competir"#FCPorto #CDNFCP #TaçadePortugal — FC Porto (@FCPorto) January 11, 2021

Injuries: Ivan Marcano, Chancel Mbemba, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable (due to COVID-19): Carraça, Manafa, Fabio Vieira, Cláudio Ramos

Benfica

Haris Seferovic has returned to action after recovering from COVID-19

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus will make the trip to the coastal city without Andre Almeida, who is out for the season. Gabriel Pires is also out due to a muscle issue.

Jesus has welcomed back Seferovic and Jardel into the squad after their spell on the sidelines due to COVID-19. They will likely feature in this crucial tie.

João Ferreira also tested positive for the virus almost two weeks ago and his involvement remains in doubt.

Injuries: Gabriel Pires, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: João Ferreira

Suspensions: None

Porto vs Benfica Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Malang Sarr, Pepe, Nanu; Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Jesus Corona, Luis Díaz; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nuno Tavares, Jan Vertonghen, Jean-Clair Todibo, Gilberto; Everton, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Luca Waldschmidt, Darwin Nunez

Porto vs Benfica Prediction

Both Porto and Benfica have been in fine form since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. The hosts have been the best scoring side in the division with 35 goals. Meanwhile, the visitors have a better defensive recorded, having shipped in just 13 goals.

2.4 - SL Benfica's Haris Seferovic has the best shots per goal ratio (2.4) of any player in the Primeira Liga 2020/21 with a total of 10+ shots. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/CxJxEbB6LT — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) January 11, 2021

The players in both sides are some of the top scorers and top assist-providers in the league. This promises to be an electrifying encounter.

It is always tricky to predict an outcome in matches between two evenly-matched sides. Porto recently got the better of Benfica in a cup tie and we believe they can do it again, given their home advantage.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Benfica.

