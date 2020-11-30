Porto vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City will be aiming to start the festive season on a strong note when they take on Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Four wins on the bounce have confirmed the Cityzens' spot in the last 16. Manchester City have scored 10 goals and conceded one in this season's group stage.

Three of those goals came in the 3-1 victory against Porto at home courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City also showed how devastating they can be with the ball in the 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on the weekend. Certainly, they'll be riding high on confidence following that win.

Porto already have one foot in the round of 16 with nine points from four matches. A point in this game, or a favorable result in fixture between Olympiacos and Marseille would seal the fate of Group C.

Sergio Cenceicao's side are also in a rich vein of form, having bagged wins in their last five matches.

Porto vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Manchester City possess a flawless record against Porto, with three wins out of as many matches. The Portuguese giants were humbled last time out as well, and a point in this game would leave them as the more satisfied team.

Porto form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Porto vs Manchester City Team News

Mateus Uribe should be fit to start against Manchester City

Porto

Porto's midfield metronome Mateus Uribe will be fit to start against Manchester City after having recovered from an abscess. Marko Grujic will be suspended for this game, while Moussa Marega may start in attack for his team. Pepe remains a long-term absentee.

Injuries: Pepe

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Marko Grujic

Nathan Ake is ready to face Porto after recovering from a hamstring injury

Manchester City

Nathan Ake is set to return for Manchester City after recovering from a hamstring pull. That means Pep Guardiola will have a selection headache ahead of this game, with the likes of Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte expected to start.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Porto vs Manchester City Probable XI

Porto predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Malang Sarr, Zaidu Sanusi; Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira; Jesus Corona, Moussa Marega, Luis Diaz

Manchester City predicted (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Porto vs Manchester City Prediction

Porto will be a tough nut to crack, but Manchester City's patient, sharp and incisive brand of football will be executed to perfection in various moments during the game to secure the away victory.

Prediction: Porto 0-2 Manchester City

