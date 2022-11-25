Portugal 3-2 Ghana: Player ratings as Iberians prevail by the scruff of their necks in pulsating encounter | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal saw off a resilient Ghana 3-2 on Thursday (24 November) in possibly the most exciting game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

It was also a landmark game for Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in five World Cups during the game.

The Group H match at Stadium 974 began in a staid fashion with the technical Portuguese players keeping hold of the ball and trying to find gaps in the stubborn Ghana defensive and midfield lines but with little joy.

The best chance early in the game fell to Ronaldo, who was put through by Bruno Fernandes but let down by a heavy touch as the 'keeper rushed out to close the space.

Later, Ronaldo did put the ball for Portugal in the net but was adjudged to have fouled his marker in a bit of a 50-50 call.

Nil-nil at half-time, the game came to life in the second period.

Center-back Mohammed Salisu got more of Ronaldo than the ball in the 64th minute according to the referee, who pointed to the spot. This was another fifty-fifty call. The maestro made no mistake while blasting the penalty home for his landmark goal.

But against the run of play, Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana, meeting a low cross from Mohammed Kudus with the Portuguese defense caught napping.

Portugal then turned on the style as Fernandes first fed Joao Felix with an incisive through ball in the 78th minute. Felix finished with aplomb. Then, in the 80th minute, Fernandes found substitute Rafael Leao on a break. Leao cut in from the left and curled the ball past the 'keeper to the far post to put Portugal two goals ahead.

At 3-1, Portugal looked home and dry. But another shoddy moment in defense led to Osman Bukari heading home and making it 3-2.

During a tense ending, Inaki Williams nearly stole the ball from Digo Costa as the 'keeper tried to kill a few seconds by rolling the ball in front of him, unaware the striker was lurking behind.

With Portugal going on top of Group H, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Portugal

Diogo Costa- 5.5/10

Hardly called upon during the game, Costa nearly made a costly error late in the piece. But he could do nothing for the two goals his team conceded.

Joao Cancelo- 6/10

Was neat in his attacking and link-up play but was at fault for the second Ghana goal.

Ruben Dias- 5.5/10

The ace central defender did not make a single tackle in the entire game. That's largely due to the nature of the game, where the Ghanaians hardly attacked for most of the game and yet scored two counter-attacking goals.

Danilo Pereira- 4.5/10

The normally reliable center-back went to sleep for the second goal not picking up the runner, and also let the ball slip through his legs for the first as Portugal lost their lead.

Raphael Gurreiro- 6/10

Passed with high accuracy, made good interceptions at left-back and kept things quiet down that flank.

Otavio- 6.5/10

Showed spirit in midfield and ran with purpose. Could have found a better pass on occasions.

Ruben Neves- 6.5/10

The Wolves captain sat at the base of the midfield trident and kept things neat and tidy while recycling possession or passing it forward to build an attack. Did not have to do a lot of defensive work till the time he was taken off.

Bernardo Silva- 6/10

Starting on the right of the midfield, the playmaker looked a little out of position and only showed glimpses of his abilities for Portugal on the night.

Bruno Fernandes- 8/10

The Manchester United ace began in a forward position but was at his imperious best while dropping deep and providing his signature defense-splitting passes. Picked up two great assists and was Portugal's best player.

Joao Felix- 7/10

Took his goal with class. Put in some delectable touches but was often lost from the game as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo- 6.5/10

It was a mixed bag from Ronaldo on a record-breaking day. Fresh from his controversial departure from United, the world-record international goal scorer looked a bit jaded and off the pace at times. His touch was notably heavy when Fernandes put him through on goal in the first half.

But there were some vintage moments as well and he took his penalty with aplomb to put Portugal ahead.

Substitutes

Rafael Leao- 7/10

Changed the complexion of the game with his attacking play after coming on. Scored a fine goal.

William Carvalho- 6/10

Did not make a mistake but did not exactly tighten up in defensive midfield as he was envisaged to do.

Joao Pahlinha, Goncalo Ramos- N/A

Came on in the 88th minute and made no significant contribution.

Ghana

Lawrence Ati- 6/10

Made one key save early but saw three goals go past him. He could have done nothing about any of them.

Abdul Baba Rahman- 5.5/10

Came face-to-face with Fernandes down the left but the latter often drifted inside. Had an average shift on the night at left-back.

Mohammed Salisu- 5/10

Conceded the penalty that led to the first goal. Often found it difficult to contain the Portuguese forwards in the second half after a decent first.

Alexander Dijiku- 5.5/10

Had a solid first half as the five-man Ghana defense worked together. Looked a bit flustered as the Portuguese turned the screw in the second.

Daniel Amartey-6.5/10

Was the most gallant of the three center-backs. Put in two tackles and made five clearances.

Alidu Seidu-5/10

Lost possession five times at right-back and also lost his temper in the second half. Was yellow-carded and taken off right after.

Thomas Partey- 6/10

Sometimes overrun by the Portugal midfield in the second half, the Arsenal man was assured on the ball in the first as the Ghanaian lines cut off space together.

Mohammed Kudus- 7/10

Possibly Ghana's best player on the night. Not only did he do his defensive duties in midfield with class, he also drove the Ghana attack with both his shooting and passing.

Salis Abdul Samad-6/10

While he had a 94 per cent passing accuracy, Abdul Samad also lost the ball a few times.

Inaki Williams-5.5/10

By his standards, the forward had a disappointing game. He did not muster one attempt on target and was only in the limelight through the controversy at the end.

Andre Ayew- 6.5/10

The Ghanaian captain did get the goal that restored parity in the game. Was lively up top but ineffective for the most part except for the goal.

Substitutes

Tariq Lamptey-5.5/10

Lamptey struggled to contain Leao after coming on at right-back but fought gallantly nonetheless.

Osman Bukari- 6/10

He scored a fine headed goal and passed with fair accuracy after coming on despite not getting many touches.

Jordan Ayew- 6/10

Looked sharp for the few minutes he was on.

Antoine Semenyo, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh- N/A

Came on in the ninetieth minute.

