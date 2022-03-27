Portugal vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal are set to play North Macedonia at the Estádio do Dragão on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Portugal come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Stefan Kuntz's Turkey recently. Goals from Porto midfielder Otavio, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes secured the win for Fernando Santos' Portugal. Lille striker Burak Yilmaz scored the consolation goal for Turkey.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, beat Roberto Mancini's Italy. A late second-half goal from Al-Fayha attacker Aleksandar Trajkovic ensured victory for Blagoja Milevski's North Macedonia.

Portugal vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Portugal have won one game and drawn one. The two countries last faced each other way back in 2012, with the game ending 0-0.

Portugal form guide: W-L-D-W-W

North Macedonia form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Portugal vs North Macedonia Team News

Portugal

Portugal have an abundance of riches. Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, Manchester United attackers Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix have all been included.

There could be potential debuts for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa, Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo, Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio and Porto midfielder Vitinha.

Porto centre-back Pepe is a doubt, having tested positive for COVID-19. Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves are out injured.

Injured: Anthony Lopes, Ruben Neves

Doubtful: Pepe

Suspended: None

North Macedonia

Meanwhile, North Macedonia have named Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, Al-Ahli left-back Ezgjan Alioski, Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi, Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas and Al-Fayha attacker Aleksandar Trajkovski.

There could be potential debuts for Zalaegerszegi TE centre-back Nikola Serafimov, Istanbulspor midfielder Valon Ethemi and Westerlo forward Erdon Daci.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Stole Dimitrievski, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Kire Ristevski, Ezgjan Alioski, Stefan Spirovski, Darko Churlinov, Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardhi, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Milan Ristovski

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Portugal vs North Macedonia Prediction

Portugal ultimately beat Turkey, but there were moments when the Turkish attack caused the Portuguese defence huge problems. Relying on a 38-year old Jose Fonte and defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira as centre-back starters does not not bode well; given the talent in midfield and attack, the centre-back options do not inspire confidence.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, caused one of the biggest upsets in recent international football history by beating European Championship winners Italy and ensuring they did not play in the upcoming World Cup. Not many expect them to replicate the result; a win over Portugal would arguably be the country's greatest moment in the game.

Portugal will be the favourites.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Edited by Abhinav Anand