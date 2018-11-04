×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Positions the top 5 Premier League teams should strengthen in January 2019

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
865   //    04 Nov 2018, 23:24 IST

Manchester City has continued to be scintillating this season
Manchester City has continued to be scintillating this season

After 11 matches, a clear picture of what the Premier League may look like come June is beginning to emerge.

Defending champions Manchester City have started the season the same way they ended the last one; on fire and in control. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens have scored 27 goals and conceded just 3 in ten games. It is interesting to note that were it not for a handball (Wolves) and a missed penalty (Liverpool), the team would have maximum points in 10 games.

Liverpool has been far better than they were last season. After 11 games, they are still unbeaten and have improved dramatically in the defensive half. The trio of London giants; Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also had good starts to the season with the Blues under new manager Maurizio Sarri, still unbeaten and playing better than last season.

Manchester United's struggles have been well documented this season although they seem to have turned a corner. With the January transfer window approaching, these teams will be looking to strengthen in certain problem areas and increase their chances of success in the 2nd round.

Here is a look at 5 top teams and the positions they could strengthen in January:

#5 Manchester United (Centre-Back)

Mourinho's United are in desperate need of a commanding centre-back
Mourinho's United are in desperate need of a commanding centre-back

The Red Devils have been a disaster at centre-back this season. Before the season started, Jose Mourinho had made very clear his desire for a new centre-back.

Big-name defenders like Jerome Boateng, Toby Aldeweireld and some smaller-named but capable defenders like Harry Maguire were linked. Nothing came out of these rumours and the results have been disastrous.

Coached by a man who has made a career out of being resolute defensively, Manchester United have conceded 18 goals in the league in just 11 games. This has come despite having had a kind fixture list (only played two of their fellow Big 6 rivals so far).

After lots of chopping and changing, it seems Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling are now the preferred centre-back pairing at the Theatre of Dreams.

A commanding centre-back will be the priority for Mourinho and vice-chairman Ed Woodward. One who can organize the defence and be commanding in the air will be of a priority for Mourinho. The usual names; Raphael Varane and his ilk will be impossible to get in the winter so United may have to get creative.

Names like Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Martin Skriniar (Inter Milan) and Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) have been linked. Anyone of them could cost up to £50m but the team is desperate and will be ready to pay.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Eden Hazard fernandinho
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Two positions Pep Guardiola needs to strengthen in January
RELATED STORY
5 Best defenders currently in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League XI - Top picks so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Assessing the top 6 clubs based...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 young players to look out for in the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Intrigue, excitement, and drama expected as the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: There are five teams in Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from an eventful weekend in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
6 best forwards so far in this season's Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us