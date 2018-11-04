Positions the top 5 Premier League teams should strengthen in January 2019

Manchester City has continued to be scintillating this season

After 11 matches, a clear picture of what the Premier League may look like come June is beginning to emerge.

Defending champions Manchester City have started the season the same way they ended the last one; on fire and in control. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens have scored 27 goals and conceded just 3 in ten games. It is interesting to note that were it not for a handball (Wolves) and a missed penalty (Liverpool), the team would have maximum points in 10 games.

Liverpool has been far better than they were last season. After 11 games, they are still unbeaten and have improved dramatically in the defensive half. The trio of London giants; Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also had good starts to the season with the Blues under new manager Maurizio Sarri, still unbeaten and playing better than last season.

Manchester United's struggles have been well documented this season although they seem to have turned a corner. With the January transfer window approaching, these teams will be looking to strengthen in certain problem areas and increase their chances of success in the 2nd round.

Here is a look at 5 top teams and the positions they could strengthen in January:

#5 Manchester United (Centre-Back)

Mourinho's United are in desperate need of a commanding centre-back

The Red Devils have been a disaster at centre-back this season. Before the season started, Jose Mourinho had made very clear his desire for a new centre-back.

Big-name defenders like Jerome Boateng, Toby Aldeweireld and some smaller-named but capable defenders like Harry Maguire were linked. Nothing came out of these rumours and the results have been disastrous.

Coached by a man who has made a career out of being resolute defensively, Manchester United have conceded 18 goals in the league in just 11 games. This has come despite having had a kind fixture list (only played two of their fellow Big 6 rivals so far).

After lots of chopping and changing, it seems Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling are now the preferred centre-back pairing at the Theatre of Dreams.

A commanding centre-back will be the priority for Mourinho and vice-chairman Ed Woodward. One who can organize the defence and be commanding in the air will be of a priority for Mourinho. The usual names; Raphael Varane and his ilk will be impossible to get in the winter so United may have to get creative.

Names like Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Martin Skriniar (Inter Milan) and Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) have been linked. Anyone of them could cost up to £50m but the team is desperate and will be ready to pay.

