4 Premier League clubs that could be decent destinations for Youri Tielemans next summer

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans could be a transfer target for many clubs when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

The highly rated midfielder currently has less than a year left on his contract with Leicester City. He is also expected to be a free agent should the Foxes fail to extend his stay beyond the 2022-23 football season.

However, considering the disappointing start to the season for Brendan Rogers' team, it will be difficult to persuade Tielemans to sign a contract extension.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Youri Tielemans isn't enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League Youri Tielemans isn't enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League 😬 https://t.co/omLNAIds1K

Leicester City are currently bottom of the league table after seven games with a negative goal difference and could be in for a rare relegation battle.

Should the 25-year-old midfielder eventually become a free agent next summer, a handful of clubs, especially in England, could be keen on his signature.

As such, this article will take a look at four Premier League clubs that could be decent destinations for Tielemans.

#4 Chelsea

Chelsea v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Considering Chelsea's current midfield situation, signing the Belgian midfielder on a free transfer next summer could prove to be a top bargain for the Blues. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's contracts are expiring soon and both could possibly be heading for the exit door.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Fabrizio Romano: “In my personal opinion, they [Chelsea] need some energy and freshness in the midfield. It’s important to understand what’s gonna happen with Kante and Jorginho’s contracts; I think they will focus on a new midfielder in 2023.” Fabrizio Romano: “In my personal opinion, they [Chelsea] need some energy and freshness in the midfield. It’s important to understand what’s gonna happen with Kante and Jorginho’s contracts; I think they will focus on a new midfielder in 2023.”

Should the Blues fail to tie down both players to a contract extension, there could be a need to add fresh legs in midfield.

Tielemans could be a decent target for the Blues in midfield. He could also possibly join a growing list of players to play for both Leicester City and Chelsea in recent years.

#3 Manchester United

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

The Red Devils are reportedly still keen on backing their new manager Erik ten Hag in the market after a very busy summer transfer window.

Manchester United have spent over £200 million on new signings Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony in the summer.

According to Teamtalk, the midfield could still be strengthened by the Red Devils. Tielemans happens to be one of the targets for Ten Hag to add to his midfield at Old Trafford.

A move for the Belgian in January is believed to be a possibility for Manchester United in a bid to fend off competition for the player's signature.

#2 Liverpool

Liverpool v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Another Premier League club who could consider a move for Tielemans should he become a free agent next summer is Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's team have been linked with possible midfield reinforcements for sometime.

Liverpool signed Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus late in the transfer window.

Tielemans is Premier League proven and hence could be a better long term option for Liverpool. His creativity can be a big boost for Klopp's side.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Liverpool need to bring in a playmaker, but it is whether that is part of their long-term strategy. There are a variety of midfielders who could be considered by Liverpool. One is Youri Tielemans." Journalist Ben Jacobs on the Youri Tielemans links:"Liverpool need to bring in a playmaker, but it is whether that is part of their long-term strategy. There are a variety of midfielders who could be considered by Liverpool. One is Youri Tielemans." #lfc [liverpool echo] Journalist Ben Jacobs on the Youri Tielemans links:"Liverpool need to bring in a playmaker, but it is whether that is part of their long-term strategy. There are a variety of midfielders who could be considered by Liverpool. One is Youri Tielemans." #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/7zK8YZ9tBA

The 25-year-old can play both as a attacking midfielder or a holding midfielder.

#1 Arsenal

Arsenal were liked with a summer transfer move for Tielemans

Reports, as seen in Metro, revealed that the Gunners were linked with a transfer move for the Belgian all summer. However, the deal never materialized.

Arsenal remain one of the possible destinations for the highly rated midfielder.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible 🗣️ Youri Tielemans: "I'm happy to get a bit of fresh air with Belgium because it's tough at Leicester right now"



Will the Belgian midfielder leave the Foxes in January? 🗣️ Youri Tielemans: "I'm happy to get a bit of fresh air with Belgium because it's tough at Leicester right now"Will the Belgian midfielder leave the Foxes in January? https://t.co/oeKM5eQMrF

Arsenal's current form could also be attractive to the Belgian. Arsenal have been superb so far this season and are currently top of the table with 18 points after seven games.

Should their form be sustained throughout the remainder of the season, Arsenal could be back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far