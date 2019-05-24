5 possible replacements for Kompany at Manchester City

Kompany is leaving City after 11 very successful years

It has finally happened. The news Manchester City fans have been dreading finally came to pass as after completing an unprecedented domestic treble, long-serving captain, Vincent Kompany announced his intention to leave the club.

The Belgian joined the Cityzens from Hamburg in 2008 as a defensive midfielder but was converted to a centre-back under Roberto Mancini.

He has been an ever-present in the two Premier League titles won under Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini. However, due to injuries, he has played fewer minutes since the Pep Guardiola-era began.

His leadership, intelligence, organization and desire to win will be missed from the backline of a team now firmly established as one of Europe's finest sides.

He will need replacing and already, rumours have begun to fly with various names being linked to the Etihad Stadium side.

Aymeric Laporte is an ever-present in the side and John Stones is expected to play a bigger role as from next season while doubts remain over the future of Nicolas Otamendi.

Here is a look at 5 players who could replace Kompany in the City backline:

#5 Ibrahim Konate (RB Leipzig)

Konate's familiarity with a similar system could make him a good fit for City

Guardiola has shown a willingness to be patient with certain players in their first season (Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Danilo) so this is a transfer that makes a lot of sense.

The same level of patience could be needed if Konate is the player the higher-ups at City like.

Alongside teammate, Dayot Upamecano, Konate fits exactly into the mould of players the Spanish manager likes; strong and intelligent.

Konate is notable for possessing physical and technical qualities that allow him to perform brilliantly as an efficient and offensively involved centre-back.

Strong, competent and calm in his tackling and decision-making, he was an ever-present for Die Roten Bullen in the just-concluded Bundesliga season.

Already used to playing in a high-pressing style like RB Leipzig's, playing in that same style at Manchester City will not faze him.

It's unclear how much he will cost given sporting director Ralf Ragnick's tough stance on transfers but he could cost the Cityzens a pretty penny.

