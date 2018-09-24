Power Rankings: The top 5 players of the week

Messi leads the list of top performing players of the week

Also, there are others who did not play well in Europe but still managed to work their way into the list of top five performing players, as their outputs over the weekend cannot be ignored. Considering the fact that this piece is listing just five of the top performers, there is very tight competition for places. There are certain players who perhaps would have made the list but have been left out due to their no-shows in midweek’s Champions League games. Another football week is gone, but wherever you are across the globe, it is expected that you enjoyed the excitement that all the major European leagues brought.

From England to Spain to Germany to Italy and to the other leagues, there were some players who distinguished themselves from their colleagues by putting up splendid performances for their respective clubs.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five players of the week:

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez was a two-goal hero for Man City against Cardiff City

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez makes the list of top five performing players of the week following his two-goal salvo in the club’s 5-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday. The Algerian international was introduced into the game in the 61st minute, taking the place of striker Sergio Aguero.

At that point, Pep Guardiola’s side were already leading their opponents by three goals, however, Mahrez breathed a new lease of life into the Citizens, initiating dangerous marauding runs on both wings.

He ended the game with two well-taken goals to round up a 5-0 win for Man City. The 26-year-old’s performance in those 30 minutes was so impressive that It would have been a shame had he not gotten on the scoresheet.

Mahrez has not had the best of starts since joining the Etihad outfit from Leicester City. However, Saturday’s performance against Cardiff is definitely his best in the blue colors. It wasn’t just about the goals, but his overall output was simply superb.

