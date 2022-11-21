Predicted Argentina XI against Saudi Arabia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, 22 November. The two-time FIFA World Cup winners are currently on a stellar 36-game unbeaten run.

La Albicelste are coming into the match on the back of a convincing 5-0 victory over UAE in their final preparatory match before the World Cup on 16 November. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Croatia in their ultimate friendly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Scaloni has an abundance of talented individuals at their disposal ahead of Argentina’s World Cup opener. Here is the lineup he could pick against Group C rivals Saudi Arabia on Tuesday:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

One of the most trusted members of Scaloni’s army, Emiliano Martinez is set to appear in his first-ever FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Martinez has not been beaten since the 1-1 draw against Ecuador on March 30, with La Albicelste convincingly winning their last five matches.

GOAL @goal Argentina haven't lost any of the 15 games in which Emiliano Martinez has played 🤯 Argentina haven't lost any of the 15 games in which Emiliano Martinez has played 🤯 https://t.co/PKXk9Rwr9n

Given his international form, another clean sheet cannot be ruled out against Saudi Arabia.

Right-back: Nahuel Molina

Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina is yet to taste defeat while representing his country, with him winning 16 and drawing four of his 20 matches so far.

The right-back is solid at the back and is an expert at overlaps. Once he finds his footing, he could be a real handful for the Arabs.

Centre-back: Nicolas Otamendi

Otamendi in the Finalissima 2022

In light of Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury, which saw him miss the game against UAE, Nicolas Otamendi could get the nod to start at the heart of the Argentine defense.

𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙊 @xLeandro7 📸Las fotos oficiales de Nicolas Otamendi para el Mundial. 📸Las fotos oficiales de Nicolas Otamendi para el Mundial. https://t.co/P39DlXjh3Z

Otamendi is the most experienced defender at Argentina’s disposal (93 caps) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and could instill calmness into the team if things go sideways. His indomitable fighting spirit is an added bonus.

Center-back: Lisandro Martinez

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Lisandro Martinez has been Manchester United’s most in-form defender this season. He has also shone in his country’s colors, impressing with his no-nonsense approach and the will to fight for every ball.

Martinez is yet to establish himself as a regular under Scaloni, playing only 10 matches since his debut in 2019. A spirited outing against Saudi Arabia could go a long way in helping him cement his place in the team.

Left-back: Marcos Acuna

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

A mainstay under Scaloni, Marcos Acuna should fancy himself making his second FIFA World Cup appearance on Tuesday. Acuna, known for his deadly crosses and tidy defending, produced an impressive performance in the win over UAE.

The Sevilla star delivered an inch-perfect cross for Angel Di Maria at the far post, and the forward took care of the rest.

Central midfield: Rodrigo De Paul

Honduras v Argentina - International Friendly

The unabashed leader of Argentina’s midfield, Rodrigo De Paul claimed an assist in the 5-0 victory over UAE last week.

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi . On a serious note, I really hope the World Cup is an opportunity for all to see how special De Paul is as a player. He’s truly a MAESTRO On a serious note, I really hope the World Cup is an opportunity for all to see how special De Paul is as a player. He’s truly a MAESTRO 🔥. https://t.co/MxerXK09hL

He also impressed with his driving runs through the middle and his excellent link-up play with forwards. Saudi Arabia would be wise to mark De Paul closely on Tuesday.

Central midfield: Leandro Paredes

Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

While he remains on the fringes at Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, Leandro Paredes has been an unmistakably essential member of Scaloni's Argentina.

He has moved the ball about expertly, looked for openings, and managed to intercept difficult balls and turn them into attacking opportunities multiple times. He should be one of the first names on Scaloni’s teamsheet on Tuesday.

Central midfield: Alexis Mac Allister

United Arab Emirates v Argentina - International Friendly

Brighton & Hove Albion’s 23-year-old midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is steadily emerging as an integral cog in Scaloni’s system. The midfielder, who has an assist to his name in eight appearances, is a good passer, loves to carry the ball into attack, and is a hard worker.

Talk Barça @talkBARCA1 I don't like how many football fans just jump on hype these days. They forget Enzo Fernandez is an entirely diff profile to Alexis Mac Allister.



Youse are not the coach. Scaloni understands what you don't because unlike y'all 'he knows ball' in its entirety. I don't like how many football fans just jump on hype these days. They forget Enzo Fernandez is an entirely diff profile to Alexis Mac Allister.Youse are not the coach. Scaloni understands what you don't because unlike y'all 'he knows ball' in its entirety.

In Giovani Lo Celso’s absence, Mac Allister could get an extended run in Scaloni’s XI.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

United Arab Emirates v Argentina - International Friendly

The crown jewel of this Argentine team, Lionel Messi will appear in his first FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The skipper has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 12 goals and claiming 14 assists in 19 appearances for PSG across competitions.

SPORTbible @sportbible Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have just come together to take the best picture of 2022. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have just come together to take the best picture of 2022. https://t.co/w5RoCsFYhI

He has been equally impressive for his country as well, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in his last five matches. Saudi Arabia must keep a keen eye on him to avoid an embarrassing scoreline.

Center forward: Lautaro Martinez

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Lautaro Martinez has not exactly been at his best for Inter Milan this season, struggling to maintain consistency. The Argentinian has scored eight times and provided six assists in 14 games for Inter in all competitions.

Martinez also did not feature against UAE, with Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez shining in his absence, netting his team’s opening goal in the 17th minute.

Mundo do Futebol @futeinfos Essa caneta do Lautaro Martínez é sensacional. Essa caneta do Lautaro Martínez é sensacional. https://t.co/6aKR1gB8K2

However, Martinez’s patchy form might not discourage Scaloni from selecting him. The coach could very well grant him the opportunity to settle his nerves against arguably the weakest team in Group C.

Left wing: Angel Di Maria

Di Maria against United Arab Emirates - International Friendly

Angel Di Maria has rarely let his country down in the biggest games and is unlikely to do his reputation any harm this Tuesday.

The forward, who stunningly scored the winner against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, was at his imperious best against UAE, scoring twice and providing an assist. If that was a preview of what's to come, La Albicelste are in for a treat of a lifetime.

VarskySports @VarskySports El gol de Di María. PFF.

El gol de Di María. PFF.https://t.co/e66Ol4vJji

His link-up play with Lionel Messi could be the highlight of Argentina’s game against Saudi on Tuesday.

