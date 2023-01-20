Predicted Liverpool XI against Chelsea | English Premier League 2022-23

Wobbling Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea will renew their rivalry at Anfield on Saturday at noon (21 January).

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League standings with 28 points after 18 rounds of fixtures. Chelsea, meanwhile, are level on points with the Merseysiders but are languishing in 10th place due to their inferior goal difference (nine to one).

Klopp’s men were handed a 3-0 drubbing by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous Premier League outing last week. They, however, managed to come up with a response with a mid-week 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Pensioners, on the other hand, broke their three-game losing streak across competitions with a slender 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. Liverpool will be eager to make sure Chelsea do not get another win under their belt this weekend.

Here is the lineup Klopp could pick for the Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker was rested in the FA Cup clash against Wolves, with Caoimhin Kelleher resuming his role as the Reds’ domestic cup keeper.

The former Roma man is expected to return to the XI against Chelsea and, hopefully, fare a bit better than he did last week against Brighton.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The creative mastermind of the team, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was also rested in the clash against Wolves, with the versatile James Milner filling in for him at right back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold @TrentAA This isn’t good enough. We need to do better, and we will. This isn’t good enough. We need to do better, and we will. https://t.co/zQIX1rzIqu

The Englishman has faced criticism for his defensive lapses throughout the season but his offensive output remains undeniably impressive. He will need to strike the perfect balance between the two against the Blues.

Center-back: Joel Matip

Joel Matip was all over the place in the 3-0 embarrassment against Brighton last weekend. He miserably failed to play out from the back in the 48th minute, with Alexis Mac Allister intercepting his attempted pass and playing it to Adam Lallana. The former Red fed it to Kaoru Mitoma, who miskicked his effort, opening up space for an unmarked Solly March to turn it in past Alisson.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Nah, get rid of Matip.



He's injury prone, old and declining. Less of this sentimentality. Nah, get rid of Matip.He's injury prone, old and declining. Less of this sentimentality.

Matip, who was rested in the FA Cup, should be determined to put his last-weekend woes behind him with a spirited performance against Chelsea.

Center-back: Ibrahima Konate

With Virgil van Dijk nursing a hamstring injury, Ibrahima Konate is set to operate as Liverpool’s resident strongman against Chelsea. The France international is seen as one of the best young defenders on the planet and it is about time that he comes good.

A sure-footed performance against Chelsea will go a long way in silencing the murmurings that have been growing in light of his sub-par recent outings.

Left-back: Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson looked jaded beyond measure in the clash against Brighton last weekend. He rarely ventured forward, created only a single chance, and played only three passes in the final third.

B/R Football @brfootball Andy Robertson becomes the defender with the most assists in Premier League history (54) Andy Robertson becomes the defender with the most assists in Premier League history (54) 🎁 https://t.co/kQN0ZZEmag

Rested in the FA Cup replay against Wolves, Robertson should look a lot more lively against Graham Potter’s struggling Blues.

Defensive midfield: Fabinho

Fabinho has been Liverpool’s go-to man in the anchor position since 2018. Although he has struggled to stamp his authority on opponents this season, Klopp is unlikely to take the risk of fielding the inexperienced, albeit in-form Stefan Bajcetic ahead of him.

If picked, the Brazilian should take the opportunity to show his doubters why is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

Central midfield: Harvey Elliott

Deployed on the right wing, Harvey Elliott emerged as the standout player in Liverpool’s FA Cup 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. In the 13th minute, he carried the ball out of his own half before dispatching a cannonball of a shot from 25 yards out.

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup



The ‍



#EmiratesFACup Harvey Elliott 🤝 Scoring FA Cup bangersThe @LFC youngster spots the keeper off his line and bags a beauty Harvey Elliott 🤝 Scoring FA Cup bangersThe @LFC youngster spots the keeper off his line and bags a beauty 😮‍💨#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/nzq661Hico

The youngster is expected to start again this weekend but might be pushed to the right side of the Reds’ three-man midfield.

Central midfield: Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara has often been criticized for his lack of forward momentum, but Klopp is unlikely to proceed without one of the most talented players at his disposal.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Thiago Alcântara vs Wolves



85% Pass accuracy

6/7 Accurate long passes

3/4 Dribbles completed

7/9 Duels won

2/2 Tackles won

3 Interceptions

8 Recoveries



The maestro loves to get stuck in as much as anyone. Consistent quality that's now rare in the rest of the Liverpool midfield. Thiago Alcântara vs Wolves85% Pass accuracy6/7 Accurate long passes3/4 Dribbles completed7/9 Duels won2/2 Tackles won3 Interceptions8 RecoveriesThe maestro loves to get stuck in as much as anyone. Consistent quality that's now rare in the rest of the Liverpool midfield. https://t.co/CbqW05VndX

Thiago is at his happiest when the game flows through him. So, it will be important for the hosts to get him on the ball as much as possible. A player like him only requires a split second to produce a moment of magic.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League last season, winning the Golden Boot (joint with Heung-min Son) and the Playmaker Award. The Egypt international has scored only seven times and claimed four assists this season, significantly below expectations.

Even below his best, Salah is a force to be reckoned with. Chelsea would be wise not to take their former player lightly in Saturday’s affair.

Center-forward: Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo, who joined the Reds earlier this month, has featured in three games for his new employers thus far. The Netherlands international has shown a few flashes of brilliance but has not yet managed to make a tangible impact.

It will be interesting to see if he manages to become an overnight favorite at Anfield with a stunning goal or two against Potter’s Chelsea this weekend.

Left-wing: Darwin Nunez

Liverpool’s summer recruit Darwin Nunez has not had the easiest time adjusting to England. His astronomical £64.1 million price tag (£85 million with add-ons) has been brought up time and time again, with his critics leaving no stone unturned to belittle him. The Uruguayan’s finishing has undeniably been spotty, but he has the quality to single-handedly win matches for his team.

VisualGame @avisualgame Forget the title race, I am fully locked in to the Darwin Nunez pursuit of the all-time record for most Big chances missed in a Premier League season.



It is held by Robin van Persie’s 2011/12 season, with 25 (0.68 per 90).



Nunez is on 15 already (1.54 per 90). Forget the title race, I am fully locked in to the Darwin Nunez pursuit of the all-time record for most Big chances missed in a Premier League season.It is held by Robin van Persie’s 2011/12 season, with 25 (0.68 per 90).Nunez is on 15 already (1.54 per 90). https://t.co/oi49NQszoD

If he can keep popping up in the right place at the right time, he might just be able to get the goal that gets a few critics off his back this Saturday.

