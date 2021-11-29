Predicting the Ballon d'Or winners for the next 5 years

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced tonight in a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. It has been an exciting year all around for football fans as we have been blessed with a stream of relentless football action from start to finish.

As opposed to previous years, there are no outright favourites this term. There are quite a few contenders who have all staked a claim on this year's Ballon d'Or. Will Lionel Messi win a record seventh Ballon d'Or or will Robert Lewandowski finally get his hands on football's most prestigious individual prize?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are well into their 30s now. As a result, their powers are evidently starting to wane and it looks like they are unlikely to be frontrunners in the race for the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.

So without further ado, let's try and predict the Ballon d'Or winners for the next five years.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner - Robert Lewandowski

Dinamo Kiev v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

2022 is going to be yet another year of Robert Lewandowski domination. He has already scored 25 goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

The Bayern Munich striker has nine goals to his name in five Champions League appearances this term. The Bavarians are also looking strong and it could be another season rich in silverware for them.

Lewandowski is going to end up scoring more than 50 goals this term and that kind of talent and ability will need to be recognized on the grandest stage. It will be a well deserved Ballon d'Or for the Polish international.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski flying through the snow 🤩

Robert Lewandowski flying through the snow 🤩https://t.co/tzFGklAodn

2023 Ballon d'Or winner - Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah is playing the best football of his career right now and he even seems to be getting better with each passing game. After all the 2022 FIFA World Cup noise dies down, Salah will kick on with his club career in grand fashion.

The Egyptian international will be up to no good and will still be committed to breaking ankles, destroying careers and winning foot races down the right wing. Salah will win the European Golden Shoe and if he is still playing for Liverpool, he'll be guiding Klopp's men to yet another triumphant run in the Premier League.

Salah will finally get the Ballon d'Or that he deserves for the sheer individual brilliance that has set him apart in recent seasons.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith