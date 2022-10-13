Predicting the next 5 Ballon d'Or winners (2023-2027)

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. Only the very best players in the history of the sport have been able to wrap their hands around it. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have exercised a duopoly of sorts over the Ballon d'Or in recent years.

Between them, they have won the award 12 times in the last 13 years. This year, we're almost certain to have a new Ballon d'Or winner. Karim Benzema is presently the odds-on favorite to win the award while Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane and Kylian Mbappe are all in with a chance too.

We're set to see a new set of Ballon d'Or winners in the years to come. Without further ado, let's try predicting the the next five Ballon d'Or winners (2023-2028).

2023 - Lionel Messi

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

After a disappointing debut season with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi looks to be back to his best in his sophomore campaign in the French capital. The 35-year-old has got off to a flying start to the new season and has been in prime playmaking and goalscoring form so far.

He has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season. The Parisians look capable of winning multiple trophies this term and Messi is likely to play a starring role in it. .

The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to play in his last World Cup this year as well. He has been in unreal form for Argentina in recent times and has scored nine goals in his last three appearances for his national side.

If he kicks on in similar fashion, beating Messi to a record eighth Ballon d'Or is going to take something special.

2024 - Erling Haaland

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has taken the Premier League by storm this season. He has gone from strength to strength in recent years and is widely tipped to become the next big thing in the world of football.

If Haaland continues in similar fashion, he is very likely to be a top contender for this year's Ballon d'Or. But he won't be playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup since Norway failed to qualify for the tournament.

Haaland has had unprecedented impact for City in the opening stages of his debut season with the club. He will grow even stronger over the next year and Pep Guardiola's side will also be a more complete unit in the 2023-24 season.

If things work out for them like everyone expects them to, Haaland could earn his first Ballon d'Or in 2024.

2025 - Kylian Mbappe

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

There's no doubt that Kylian Mbappe is a world beater. He was the leading goalscorer and assist provider in Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 season. Mbappe is currently unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

There also seems to be a consensus that Mbappe might not truly be accepted as one of the greats of the modern era until he tests himself in a more competitive league. By the 2024-25 season, Mbappe could be at a different club and ought to have settled down pretty well.

He definitely has the ability to become a Ballon d'Or winner and 2025 could very likely be the year where he underscores his greatness by winning the award.

2026 - Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Junior has definitely worked his way into the conversation of who the best player in the world is right now over the last year. The Brazilian winger has been in terrific form for Real Madrid and his contributions were crucial to Real Madrid winning the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

Vinicius is already burgeoning into a deadly forward and could catch up with the likes of Haaland and Mbappe in four years' time. The Brazil international could even inspire his team to World Cup glory to bring the Ballon d'Or back to one of foobtall's most successful nations.

2027 - Erling Haaland

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Erling Haaland is likely to be this generation's most phenomenal footballer. The game hasn't seen a striker like him in a very long time. Haaland is as prolific as they come and he is almost unstoppable at the age of 22.

Haaland will be 27 and at the peak of his powers in 2027. He could be on his way to establishing himself as one of the GOATs of football and a second Ballon d'Or win will solidify his place amongst the elites.

