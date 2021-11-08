Predicting the Premier League top 5 at the end of the season 

The Premier League is the most widely followed top division football league on the planet. The thrill-a-minute nature of the Premier League has helped it earn immense popularity on a global level. As a result, English clubs are also some of the richest in the world.

The 2021-22 Premier League title race has been blown wide open

Even though the top Premier League sides have some of the best players in the world playing for them, a positive result is not a guarantee in any given fixture. Even the minnows fancy their chances against the giants and the unpredictable nature of the Premier League is pretty much in tact this term as well.

It's difficult to forecast who is going to win the Premier League title this term and who all are going to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the Champions League. But let's give it a shot anyways.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five teams that we believe are going to finish in the top five this Premier League season.

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Lest you forget, Arsenal lost all of their first three matches in the Premier League this term. To be fair, they did have to face Chelsea and Manchester City in their first three gameweeks. The Gunners weren't up to full strength and were nowhere near being as settled as either Chelsea or Manchester City in the opening stages.

However, Mikel Arteta's men have bounced back from the trenches. They are now unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions after a 5-0 humbling at the hands of Manchester City. It hasn't been easy for them but they've shown a lot of resolve to climb to fifth in the Premier League table.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Magalhaes have been really impressive this term. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale are proving to be inspired acquisitions and Mikel Arteta does finally look like a man with a plan.

The Gunners are playing an effective brand of football and look well capable of holding their own against some of the big guns right now. They might just be able to sustain this in the long term and we're expecting them to finish fifth in the Premier League this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal move ahead of Man United 📈👀 Arsenal move ahead of Man United 📈👀 https://t.co/QAvWGOSFrr

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United have to thank the stars for a top four spot still being within reach. While they have slipped up majorly over the past five Premier League gameweeks, their peers haven't had great results either.

Manchester United have taken just four points out of their last possible 15. They were on the receiving end of a humiliating 5-0 loss against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils then produced a spineless performance against Manchester City at home a fortnight later and the 2-0 scoreline flattered them.

A section of Manchester United fans want manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked. But without a viable alternative, the club is likely to stick with its former player. The Norwegian did a fantastic job in his first two full seasons as manager of the club.

However, they need to snap out of their current predicament. This was a team that stood its ground against the top six quite last term. They seem to lack belief now. The constant alterations in the system have definitely hurt them and Solskjaer needs to make a sharp 180 right about now.

He will need to be ruthless when it comes to picking players. This Manchester United side has plenty of world-class individuals led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. It's only a matter of time before they bounce back. But they still won't be good enough for Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City.

Therein lies the problem and that is why Solskjaer might eventually get the sack at the end of the season.

utdreport @utdreport @stadiumastro] Solskjær reacts to being told Harry Maguire said #mufc lacked belief against Man City #mulive Solskjær reacts to being told Harry Maguire said #mufc lacked belief against Man City #mulive [@stadiumastro] https://t.co/sqEFIgm4d9

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith