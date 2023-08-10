Predicting the Premier League top 6 positions ahead of the 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 Premier League season will kick off this Friday (August 11) and it looks like we're all set to embark on another exciting journey.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will look to become the first team in the history of English football to win the league title four consecutive times. Keeping up with the absolute juggernaut they've burgeoned into has become a massive ask in itself, let alone surpassing them.

Despite that, the rest of the Premier League sides will look to give City a run for their money. The most prominent teams in the English top flight have done good business in the summer transfer window and have bolstered their ranks to give themselves a better chance this season.

Without further ado, here's our prediction for the Premier League's top six positions ahead of the 2023-24 season.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly

Ange Postecoglou has not managed in Europe's top five leagues in his career. As such, his appointment as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur is certainly a curious and interesting one.

But Postecoglou's brand of attacking football is a major departure from the pragmatic football they played under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Much of Spurs' fortunes will depend on whether or not Harry Kane leaves the club before the end of the summer transfer window. James Maddison is a quality signing for them and he will bring plenty of creativity to their attack.

Spurs will likely endure difficult phases as they will take time to settle down under the new manager. But they are expected to have a better campaign than the last one.

#5 Chelsea

Chelsea Dortmund Soccer

Chelsea's 2022-23 season was a masterclass on the problems attached to poor planning and profligacy. But they've done their best to clean up their own mess this summer.

Chelsea furnished plenty of funds through sales although the jury is still out on whether or not selling the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to Premier League rivals was a good idea. But they also made some solid additions in Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackso and Axel Disasi, to name a few.

More importantly, the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino could prove to be a game-changer for the West London outfit. The Blues are likely to clinch a Europa League spot this season.

#4 Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Bayern München - Pre-Season Friendly

Can Liverpool shake off their demons from the last campaign and reinvent themselves? They certainly have the firepower to do it. Their attacking unit looks formidable with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz expected to have good campaigns.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was thriving in his inverted full-back role towards the end of last season. The Merseysiders also brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai in the summer and they should be back in the Champions League at the end of this season.

#3 Manchester United

Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United have done a very good job this summer. Young striker Rasmus Hojlund could prove to be a great long-term signing for them. The additions of midfielder Mason Mount and dynamic goalkeeper Andre Onana are also sure to make them a more formidable force than last term.

Erik ten Hag did a commendable job in his debut season and now he has the personnel he needs to fully implement his vision. A couple more players are expected to be signed before the summer transfer window closes and there's no reason why United should do worse than last season.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcu Rashford and Casemiro will once again be key to their aspirations.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal weren't exactly tipped to mount a title challenge last season let alone stay at the top of the table for 248 days before eventually losing out to Manchester City. It should be more of the same from the Gunners this time around.

The arrival of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber makes them a slightly stronger unit than they were last term. Mikel Arteta has done a very good job so far and it'll be exciting to see how they consolidate their good work in the 2022-23 season.

But despite all the positives, Arsenal are still likely to find it hard to do better than Manchester City.

#1 Manchester City

Japan Soccer Manchester City Marinos

Continental treble winners Manchester City could make history this season by winning a fourth-consecutive Premier League title. Erling Haaland is likely to continue being the absolute one-man wrecking crew in attack that he was last season.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden are all expected to have stellar campaigns. New signings Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are both quality players who can contribute lavishly to their cause.