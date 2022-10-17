Predicting the Premier League top 6 at the end of the season after GW 10 fixtures

The madness of the Premier League will never stop surprising us. Nothing is for certain in the English top flight and the high-octane, end-to-end football is as entertaining as it gets.

We're done with 10 gameweeks now and we're starting to get an idea of how this season is going to pan out. Early season nerves have all settled and teams are slowly easing into habits.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the table and hold a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have got off to an excellent start to the season and have marked themselves as title challengers this term.

But which team will wrap their hands around the Premier League trophy and who will occupy the rest of the European spots at the end of the season? Let's try to predict who will finish inside the Premier League top six at the end of the 2022-23 season.

#6 Manchester United

Still very much a work in progress, Manchester United need a fair amount of trimming and recalibration to really get going under Erik ten Hag. They have won five, lost three and drawn one of their first nine matches of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The unfortunate thing for the Red Devils so far this term is that their go-to centre-forward Anthony Martial has missed the majority of the games. He has started just one match and made two appearances off the bench, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

United are a much more rounded side with the Frenchman leading the line. They have a functional midfield and a formidable defensive department. Ten Hag's side will face setbacks again this season and that's why we expect them to finish sixth this term.

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool are gradually recovering from their injury crisis and are a top team as evidenced by their 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. This City team have been flying in the league and have scored three or more goals in seven of their 10 matches so far.

Not only did Liverpool manage to shut them out, but they also managed to hand Erling Haaland co. their first defeat and first reality check of the new campaign. The sooner players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson find their form, the sooner Liverpool will start looking like themselves again.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur haven't been at their best but they've still managed to squeeze out good results so far this season. That's the Antonio Conte effect and the Italian manager has turned Spurs into a team that's difficult to play through.

They've lost just one game so far but sterner tests are yet to come. However, Spurs are likely to hold their own and at least put up a fight. That said, their midfield still lacks cohesion and Son Heung-Min's dip in form in attack is a cause for concern.

Spurs are third right now but are unlikely to finish there simply because they haven't been that convincing with the football they've played so far this term.

#3 Arsenal

As good as they've been so far this season, we doubt Arsenal have the character to kick on in similar fashion until the very end. Mikel Arteta has turned this Arsenal side into a cohesive unit that plays an attractive brand of football.

They are four points clear at the top after 10 gameweeks and have lost just one game while winning nine. Their only loss came against Manchester United. Victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool should inspire confidence but they still have Chelsea and Manchester City to face.

City will keep their momentum up until the very last day of the season and they have the personnel and experience to do so. Arsenal are likely to take the title race deep but could stumble along the way.

#2 Chelsea

Chelsea are battling to establish an identity again after undergoing yet another managerial change. Graham Potter is one of the best coaches in England and he can do a great job with this Chelsea unit. But it will take time.

The Blues have not really been at their best so far this season but we believe Potter has the ability to turn things around for them. After nine games, Chelsea are fourth in the table with 19 points. They've won six, drawn one and lost two so far.

Reece James is a vital cog in this Chelsea side and he is currently out injured but will be back after the World Cup. They ought to have a much smoother second half of the season and we're fully expecting them to finish inside the top four.

#1 Manchester City

Can Manchester City become just the second team in Premier League history to win the league three consecutive times? Their 1-0 loss to Liverpool apart, they certainly look capable of accomplishing that feat.

Their new signing Erling Haaland has transformed them into a juggernaut of sorts and City have looked indomitable at times. The loss at Anfield would definitely have felt like a reality check, but at worst it's just a reminder of the fact that they're not the finished product just yet.

They are capable of playing scintillating football and will rake in more than 90 points this season. Other Premier League sides simply don't have the engine to keep up.

