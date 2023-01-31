Predicting the winner of the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League and Europa League this season

We're halfway through the 2022-23 season and ample time has passed for us to understand the lay of the land. It has surely been a campaign packed with surprises and we expect it to get even better in the coming months.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we'll get closer to the business end of the season. That's ultimately where the titles are decided and champions are crowned. Who will walk away with the top prizes in Europe at the end of the 2022-23 season?

Let's take a shot at predicting the winners of some of the top prizes in Europe.

English League Cup - Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Manchester United have effectively booked their place in the final of the League Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals. They are most likely to progress to the final where they will face the winner of the tie between Southampton and Newcastle United.

The Magpies go into the second leg at St. James' Park with a one-point lead. They've been a solid unit this term and Southampton will have their work cut out trying to turn it around away from home.

But ultimately, we think that the Red Devils are going to have the last laugh. Their resurgence under Erik ten Hag will look a whole lot better with a trophy in the cabinet.

FA Cup - Manchester City

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the only top six Premier League sides left in the FA Cup. City have been drawn against Bristol City in the fifth round and are likely to make quick work of their Championship opponents.

The Cityzens haven't really been at their best this term. But they continue to be the one team against which you just cannot take your foot off the pedal. Arsenal, the best team in England right now, found that out in the fourth round and lost 1-0 to Pep Guardiola's men.

Of course, Manchester United did beat them recently in the Premier League and if the two sides collide again, sparks will fly. But we think Guardiola will win a trophy this season and that is very likely to be the FA Cup.

Europa League - Barcelona

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Barcelona might not be at their imperious best but they are still in fine form right now. They look like a proposition and a half to any side that goes up against them. The Catalans haven't been beaten since they conceded a second loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage and crashed out of the competition.

They are at the top of the La Liga table right now and are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions. This run includes win over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

However, to triumph in the Europa League, they will need to overcome the challenge posed by Manchester United in their first fixture of the Europa League knockout stages.

If they come out on top aganist the Red Devils, the Catalans might just be the strongest side remaining in the competition.

Premier League - Arsenal

Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

At what point do Premier League fans start believing that Arsenal might really do it? Mikel Arteta and co. have done enough to turn us into believers. The Gunners do look like the strongest team in the country. They are a cohesive unit and they've got plenty of momentum.

Arsenal currently have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and also have a game in hand.

The Gunners have seen their fair share of that good fortune, which tends to favor champions and everything seems to point in one direction. It could very well be Arsenal's name on the Premier League trophy this season.

Champions League - Paris Saint-Germain

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in red hot form, this really has to be Paris Saint-Germain's year. The reigning Ligue 1 champions will square off against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. The Bavarians will test PSG's resolve but the latter have enough quality in their ranks to earn a victory.

This is PSG's best chance to go all the way in Europe. Galtier has got a good thing going at the Parc des Princes and all that oil money might just end up paying dividends this term.

