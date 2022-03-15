Predicting the winners of the top 5 European leagues

Smack dab in mid-March, we have a clearer idea of what to expect in the top-five European leagues this season.

We have seen some nail-biting matches, brilliant individual performances, and controversial refereeing decisions. All of which have helped shape the most-revered league tables.

Today, we will give you a prophecy for the final stretch and predict which teams could come out on top at the end of the season.

Here are the five teams who could end up organizing a title celebration parade in May 2022:

#5 Paris Saint-Germain – Ligue 1

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed Lionel Messi as a free agent from Barcelona, forming a fearsome front-three of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Their aim was to conquer all competitions, especially the Champions League. A defeat to Nice in the French Cup killed their hopes of a treble. Last week, they endured another heartbreak, this time in Europe.

A devastating 3-1 defeat (3-2 on aggregate) to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 return leg saw them crash out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi and Neymar were criticized for their performances and for not doing enough to preserve the two-goal aggregate lead that Mbappe had awarded them.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Neymar has scored just two goals in the knock-out stages of the Champions League since joining PSG.



€222m for two goals when it really matters. 🤣



Is he the worst signing of all time? 🤔 Neymar has scored just two goals in the knock-out stages of the Champions League since joining PSG. €222m for two goals when it really matters. 🤣Is he the worst signing of all time? 🤔 https://t.co/l7lY22HGku

Having been knocked out of the two leading cup competitions, PSG have no option but to focus on winning the Ligue 1 title. Last season, Lille beat them to the punch in the race for gold. This time, the Parisians have ensured that the title race does not go down to the wire.

They currently have a 15-point lead over second-placed Marseille and should lift the title with games to spare.

PSG have endured a couple of defeats over their last five league matches, but aren’t expecting them to drop too many points in the next 10 matches.

#4 Bayern Munich – Bundesliga

FC Bayern München v FC Salzburg: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Over the last decade, Bayern Munich have turned the Bundesliga into a one-horse race. Sure, Borussia Dortmund have given them a scare from time to time, but BVB have not managed to keep up the pressure until the end.

Courtesy of Dortmund’s inconsistent showings and Bayern’s unquestionable brilliance, the Bavarians have won the last nine editions of the Bundesliga. And save for an unprecedented turnaround, Julian Nagelsmann’s men would celebrate their tenth consecutive title at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The German champions currently have a seven-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have a game in hand.

Their success cannot be attributed to a single player, as everyone in the Bayern team has performed admirably this season. If we still had to pick someone, we would have to go with "The Best FIFA Men’s Player" Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has been in blistering form in the German top-flight this season, scoring 29 times in 26 games.

His exploits in front of goal have made him the leader in the European Golden Shoe race with a whopping 58 points.

#3 AC Milan – Serie A

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Having not won the Serie A title since 2010-11, AC Milan seem to be on their way to ending the drought this season. Under Stefano Pioli, Milan have played an impressive brand of football, taking the fight to the best teams in the division.

After 29 rounds of Serie A fixtures, the Rosonerri find themselves at the summit with 63 points from 29 games.

Napoli sit in second place, three points adrift of the league leaders. Defending champions and Milan’s arch-rivals Inter Milan sit in third with 59 points, but have a game in hand.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Torino 1-1 Inter.



No victory for Inter! Only 1 victory for them in the last 6 Serie A games. AC Milan take a 4 point lead ahead of them in 1st place. FT: Torino 1-1 Inter.No victory for Inter! Only 1 victory for them in the last 6 Serie A games. AC Milan take a 4 point lead ahead of them in 1st place. https://t.co/uTJ60Jswdh

Milan’s excellence in Italy this season has been fueled by their indomitable fighting spirit. In the last month-and-a-half, they have beaten title rivals Napoli and Inter 1-0 and 1-2 respectively.

Former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud has been their knight in shining armor this season, scoring all three of Milan’s goals against Inter and Napoli.

#2 Real Madrid – La Liga

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Courtesy of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s lackluster starts this season, 34-time La Liga winners Real Madrid have emerged as unchallenged title contenders in the Spanish top-flight.

Second-placed Sevilla gave them a scare in the middle but have not been as consistent lately. The Andalusians have dropped six points in their last five games, allowing Los Blancos to open up a 10-point lead at the summit.

Barcelona are currently in third place, 15 points behind the Whites with a game in hand. Reigning champions Atletico Madrid are fourth, level on points with Barcelona, but have played one game more than the Blaugrana.

Real Madrid Stats @RMadrid_Stats La Liga 2021/22:



Most point: 66 - RM

Most wins: 20 - RM

Most goals: 59 - RM

Highest GD: +38 - RM

Top scorer: 22 - Benzema

Top assistor: 11 - Benzema

Least GA/Game: 0.75 - Courtois La Liga 2021/22:Most point: 66 - RMMost wins: 20 - RMMost goals: 59 - RMHighest GD: +38 - RMTop scorer: 22 - BenzemaTop assistor: 11 - BenzemaLeast GA/Game: 0.75 - Courtois https://t.co/Sv8Jd0gGHo

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid and La Liga’s leading scorer this season, netting 22 times in 25 games.

Left-winger Vinicius Junior has also been instrumental to Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid, pitching in with 13 goals and eight assists in 25 matches.

#1 Liverpool – Premier League

Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are one of the most balanced teams in the world right now. They create goalscoring chances at will, can pass the ball around with ease, and know how to keep it tight at the back as well. All three traits have been on display in the Premier League this season, with the Reds bagging 66 points from 28 games.

Unlike the four other teams on this list, Liverpool are not sitting at the top of the league table. As things stand, they are in second place, sitting four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



If we win on Wednesday, the gap will be reduced to just one point.



𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐌𝐄𝐍 In January, the gap between Manchester City and Liverpool was 13 points.If we win on Wednesday, the gap will be reduced to just one point.𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐌𝐄𝐍 In January, the gap between Manchester City and Liverpool was 13 points. If we win on Wednesday, the gap will be reduced to just one point.𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐌𝐄𝐍 💪🔴 https://t.co/REd3Ab6i1T

If the Reds win their game in hand against Arsenal on Wednesday, City will only have a one-point advantage at the summit with nine matches to play.

Considering the fact that the defending champions have dropped five points in their last four games, the chances of Manchester City winning all their remaining games look slim.

Liverpool, too, could drop points in the next 10 matches. However, unless they endure a defeat to City on matchday 31, they could emerge as the front-runners in the hotly-contested Premier League title race.

