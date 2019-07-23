Premier League 19/20: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Goalscorers are the undisputed darlings of football. That's easy to understand, after all, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson once famously said, "Attack wins you games...".

Last time out, the run for the Premier League golden boot was an edge of your seat race, as the likes of Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the irrepressible Mohamed Salah were neck and neck as they hurtled towards the finish line.

Eventually, it was a photo finish, and we had an unprecedented 3 players share the accolade of Premier League top scorer. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished on 22 goals each, just inching past Sergio 'Kun' Aguero, who finished on 21 goals.

Our favourite hitmen are warming up for another titanic battle, and most will be reprising roles for their clubs. In this article, we list strikers who are likely to score their way to the top of the mountain during the upcoming season.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (l) receives his golden boot last season

The Gabonese international is no stranger to the top scorer accolade. In 2017, he was the Bundesliga's top scorer with 31 goals - the first time the 30 goal mark has been breached in the decades since Dieter Muller's 34 goals in 1977.

The former African Footballer of the Year scored 141 goals in 213 games for Borussia Dortmund before joining The Arsenal during the winter of 2018, for a reported fee of £56 million.

In his first full season for Arsenal, he finished joint top scorer with Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He missed a last-minute penalty against Spurs away from home last season, throwing away much-needed points, and in retrospect, the goal that would have since him pip Mane and Salah to the golden boot.

Arsenal is having a quiet summer in the market so far, and sceptics foretell a grim season ahead for the Gunners, however, Auba will certainly be looking for a repeat of last season's feat as he helps his club in the battle for top 4.

