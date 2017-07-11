Premier League 2017/18: Five early contenders for players to look out for

Whilst the signings of Alexandre Lacazette and Victor Lindelof have taken centre stage, here are five who can take the EPL by storm.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2017, 10:18 IST

Michael Keane will look to repay the huge transfer fee Everton spent to acquire his services

Every season, we see the total money spent on players succeed that of the previous summer. This year, expect no different. We’ve already seen some big money moves in the transfer window and whilst Romelu Lukaku looks to be the latest, don’t expect the spending to stop.

There’s no doubt about it; every player wants to ply his trade in the Premier League. Some have tried and failed. Some have been big money transfers, such as Angel di Maria to Manchester United, whilst we’ve also seen players such as Jamie Vardy succeed, who joined Leicester City for £1 million.

The transfer fee in today’s game doesn’t mean much. If they have the determination and passion, then chances are they will be a Premier League hero. If they don’t have the right mentality, then expect them to fail.

Premier League football no doubt has the eyes of the world watching and whilst we’re only in the second week of July, we’ve already seen some big names join Premier League clubs. And so, here are five Premier League players you need to keep an eye on this season.

#5 Michael Keane

Arriving from Burnley for a fee that could potentially equal their £30 million record for a single transfer, Everton have signed a central defender that could, in theory, go on to captain England one day.

Just two years ago, Keane left Manchester United for Burnley in a £2m deal. His playing time in the Premier League as a result increased and has seen him go on to be one of the league’s better defenders.

All in all, Everton have finally found John Stones’ replacement in the 24-year-old. And Ronald Koeman would hope that his commanding performances at the heart of the defence could see the Toffees go on and challenge for a place in Europe next season.