Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons behind Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle

Arvind Krishnan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 54 // 05 May 2019, 05:53 IST

Liverpool secure a hard fought victory against Newcastle

Liverpool secured a hard fought 3-2 win over Newcastle as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi got on the scoresheet. The result saw Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City who will play Leicester on Monday.

Van Dijk gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute after heading in from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. The hosts responded well and equalised after seven minutes through Christian Atsu after Salomon Rondon saw his close range effort cleared off the line by Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah scored his 22nd goal in the league from Alexander-Arnold's cross in the 28th minute. Newcastle started the second half in positive fashion as Rondon scored his side's second nine minutes after the restart. Origi's late header gave Liverpool the all important third goal which set up a frantic finish to the game.

On that note, let us take a look at the three reasons why Liverpool secured victory at St. James' Park.

#3 An early goal sets the pace for Jurgen Klopp's side

Van Dijk scored Liverpool's first goal

Rafael Benitez started with a back five comprising of Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie as he looked to deploy a solid defensive line which would limit Liverpool's ability to play in between the lines.

It was imperative for Liverpool to get an early goal to calm nerves and open the game up. They did so after a lapse in concentration allowed van Dijk to have a free header within yards of Dubravka's goal as the Dutchman gave his side the lead in the 13th minute.

Liverpool grew in confidence after scoring their first goal as Fabinho played his trademark diagonal balls which allowed the likes of Sadio Mane and Salah to get in behind Manquillo and Ritchie to create loads of chances for their side. Due to this, Newcastle's defence was stretched, which allowed Liverpool's midfield to assist the forwards.

An early goal gave Liverpool the confidence to create plenty of chances and get at the Newcastle defence. Despite being pegged back twice, Jurgen Klopp's side had the nerve to claw their way back and secure all three points, courtesy of Origi's late winner.

