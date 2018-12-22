Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons for Liverpool's unbeaten run so far this season

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 967 // 22 Dec 2018, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool have gone half the season unbeaten now

On the last nine occasions, eight of the teams that have led the English Premier League at Christmas went on to win the title at the end of the season. The one team which failed was Liverpool as a drastic blunder from Steven Gerrard resulted in a goal in a crucial tie.

But things have changed since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool look absolutely unstoppable on their way to the title this season (not jinxing it!).

After their victory against Wolves last night, they are on top of Premier League with 48 points in 18 games so far. They have won 15 of these fixtures, drawn 3 and lost none in the process. They are 4 points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Evidently, the current Liverpool side has been unbeatable till now and are invincible both home and away. None of the teams have managed to defeat them and they look unstoppable whenever they are on the pitch.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the things he saw in their 2-0 victory against Wolves and praised his team's 'perfect football'. They are the only unbeaten team in the English Premier League and among the 3 teams (Paris Saint- Germain and Juventus being the other two) who are unbeaten across Europe's top 5 leagues.

Without further ado, let us look at the three reasons for Liverpool's invincible run this season so far.

#1 Much Improved defence

This man is proving to be the steal of the decade

Sir Alex Ferguson once said that attacks win us games but the defence wins us titles. It is a remark which is still true and Liverpool has shown just that this season.

Despite the brilliance of front three last season, Liverpool failed to win any trophies with a porous defence. But this season they have sorted it out with the arrivals of van Dijk in January and the signing of Alisson Becker from Roma during the summer.

Advertisement

Such has been the improvement that Liverpool have only conceded 17 goals in 32 Premier League games in which van Dijk has played, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process. With fullbacks like Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold and centre-backs like Gomez, Lovren and Matip, Liverpool's defensive unit forms a formidable block for the opponents.

A much-improved defence means that the Reds have closed the gap with Pep Guardiola's 'Centurions' Manchester City. The Liverpool backline has conceded only 7 goals this season compared to Manchester City's 10 which helped Pool with their goal difference significantly.

It is no wonder that Liverpool are now hot favourites along with Manchester City to win the title, thanks to that excellent defensive backline.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement