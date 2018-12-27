Premier League 2018/19 : 3 reasons for Manchester City's recent failures this season

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 388 // 27 Dec 2018, 18:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City desperately need a win after another loss against Leicester City

After an unbeaten run which stretched till December, Pep Guardiola's famous 'Centurions' tumbled down to the 3rd place in the English Premier League table. Their sudden fall comes as a shock as they almost looked like a team without any weakness.

However, the champions suffered three defeats in their last four Premier League games against Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City. Currently, they are seven points behind the league leaders, Liverpool, as the Premier League Champions handed them bonus gifts during the festive season with their unexpected defeats. Meanwhile, Tottenham continued their sensational rise and are now second in the Premier League and are one point above Manchester City.

“If you want to be real contenders you need to win again” said City boss Guardiola after their defeat versus Leicester City.

There is no doubt that the Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world and Manchester City quickly need to turn things around if they want to keep their title hopes alive. Without further ado, let us evaluate three reasons for Manchester City's recent dip in form.

#1 Chokers' Mentality

It is quite shocking how a strong side like Manchester City are suddenly suffering unexpectedly against weaker opponents in the Premier League. They have spent a huge amount of money over the years and their squad depth is arguably the best in the league.

The big-spenders of Premier League have fewer excuses for their slump since their best players David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne are back from recent injuries. However, it almost looks like they were doing better without them. The senior players of the squad are yet to step up and lead the young talents through the crunch times.

Despite the numerous talents in the squad, their squad is still young. It was already evident in their failures in the Champions League and currently, the players looked tensed and less confident on the ball whenever Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea pressed and fought back.

Evidently, the Manchester City squad are still getting used to high-pressure situations. Usually, they find it relatively easy to break through defensive lines of the opponents but when they are losing, they falter in the final third showing the mentality of chokers in crunch situations.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement