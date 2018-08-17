Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the ‘Three at the back’ strategy will take a back seat

Shashwat Kumar
17 Aug 2018

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Premier League started from where it left off with an action-packed opening weekend. While the action was riveting, a lot of intrigue was provided by the way the teams lined up and the systems they were inclined to play.

A couple of years ago, the three-man defence became a trend owing to Antonio Conte’s instant success with the system. A majority of the managers tweaked their systems to be able to play with three at the back. The extent of the revolution was such that even managers such as Arsene Wenger ditched their earlier system to adopt the new trend on the block.

However, after a couple of years in the sun, it is looking increasingly likely that the three at the back system, which blossomed instantly could be going out of fashion.

Through the course of this article, we would look at a few reasons on why this change is coming about. Whether it be the action on the field or the tactics on the strategy board, the Premier League never ceases to amaze.

Here are the reasons:

#1 Four at the back affords more control in midfield

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
Xhaka found himself in trouble more than once

The three at the back system is perfect for teams who like to sit deep and play on the counter. However, in order to beef up the defence, the teams sacrifice on a midfield player.

While playing a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1, there are essentially three central midfielders entrusted with different responsibilities. On the contrary, in a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3, the midfielders are also required to help out in the wider areas so as to not get outnumbered.

In a 3-5-2, when defending, the wing backs assume the role of conventional full-backs, thus leaving a spare man in central defence, who usually acts as the ‘sweeper’. Of the midfielders, two track back, leaving the two forwards and another attacking midfielder to spring the counter. Though this is perfect for counter-attacking football, with at least 6 players defending and 3 always high up to spring the counter, it doesn’t work properly if one is trying to control the game in midfield.

For example, when Arsenal shifted to a back three, Xhaka was tasked with falling deep and distributing the ball. With one central midfielder out of the equation, the only option left would be to feed the ball on the wings. The opposition could, however, create a 2v1 situation and nullify the threat. With no easy options to pass the ball, a risky pass needed to be played. A failure to play the perfect pass would lead to a turnover in possession and Arsenal would get caught out on numerous occasions.

The only way a three-man defence can work while maintaining possession for long periods is if the centre backs are accomplished ball-playing defenders. With those defenders being a rare commodity, the managers are showing an inclination to switch to a back four again.

